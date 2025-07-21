Daktronics Releases Eco-Conscious Billboards for Urban Environments

Daktronics has launched the DXB-1000, a next-generation digital billboard solution that redefines performance, sustainability and return on investment for the Out of Home (OOH) advertising industry.

[Check Out the Largest LED Wall in the Middle East]

Engineered with advanced surface mount technology, the DXB-1000 delivers enhanced image clarity while reducing energy consumption. It is designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance displays that are both environmentally responsible and economically smart.

“The modules we designed and developed for the DXB-1000 are now built on the out-of-home industry standard 400mm by 400mm,” explained Daktronics OOH product manager Lori Sieler. “The transition to the high-resolution DXB-1000 delivers premium image clarity while dramatically lowering energy usage and maintenance costs. This positions our customers to capture audience attention with vibrant advertisement recreation, allowing for seamless brand campaigns across many media. It provides a cost-effective way to update aging inventory with the latest high-resolution outdoor technology in an eco-conscious manner, without a full display replacement.”

The DXB-1000 is more efficient than previous models, resulting in an impressive 30% reduction in annual operating costs and a smaller carbon footprint.

The DXB-1000 features the latest in LED technology, optimized for shorter viewing distances without sacrificing clarity, brightness or color performance. With updated internal architecture, this model reduces power consumption while minimizing the number of components and failure points, resulting in longer operational life and lower total cost of ownership.

“This urban billboard is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-impact visuals in dense city environments where people engage with digital content up close,” Sieler explained.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ideal for urban and wallscape applications, the DXB-1000 is tailored for advertisers who demand high-impact visuals and operational efficiency. Daktronics’ rigorous in-house testing ensures every component meets the highest durability and performance standards.

“Our customers are asking for displays that perform brilliantly and operate responsibly,” said Collin Huber, OOH market manager at Daktronics. “The DXB-1000 is built to do both, with quality you can see and savings you can measure.”