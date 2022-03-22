Owl Labs, BlueJeans by Verizon Announce New Meeting Room Subscription

Owl Labs, the first company to build AI-powered 360-degree videoconferencing solutions, and Verizon Business, announced a partnership to bring affordable, award-winning meeting room technology to organizations of all sizes with the BlueJeans Meetings+ program featuring Owl Labs.

Companies will soon be able to access Owl Labs’ hybrid meeting technology with BlueJeans Meetings videoconferencing software solution in a bundled package at a simple, cost-effective monthly fee. As the first 360-degree bundled videoconferencing solution on the market, setup is plug and play, takes minutes to implement, and does not require any IT support.

The Meeting Owl Pro is the first 360-degree camera, microphone, and speaker combined into one easy-to-use device, which is used by over 100,000 organizations worldwide. It is powered by proprietary AI technology that automatically focuses on whoever is speaking, using audio and visual cues. It creates the experience of in-person participation for hybrid teams and integrates seamlessly with many videoconferencing platforms, including BlueJeans by Verizon.

Using the Meeting Owl Pro with BlueJeans’ industry-leading audio and high-definition videoconferencing software ensures that everyone is clearly seen and heard. With clear and predictable pricing, a simplified approval process, and the ability to easily add more licenses as needed, BlueJeans Meetings+ offers 4K video and built-in Dolby Voice audio that minimizes background noise and provides spatial audio. Furthermore, by tapping into the transformative benefits of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, BlueJeans and Owl Labs can create the most inclusive and collaborative experience for any meeting.

This is crucial at a time when 71% of workers want to have a hybrid or remote working style post-pandemic, but 70% find it difficult to participate in conversations on hybrid video calls, as Owl Labs’ recent State of Remote Work study found. Yet only 38% of workers say their employers have upgraded their video technology to allow more hybrid collaboration. As a result, 66% of workers feel that their meetings fail to engage all participants, according to a BlueJeans by Verizon survey.

“Most companies are vastly underprepared for the complexities of hybrid work, so they need to quickly and effectively overhaul their office spaces to ensure they’re meeting the needs of their hybrid teams as they reopen their offices this spring,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. “Our partnership with BlueJeans by Verizon makes it easy and affordable to transform traditional conference rooms into fully equipped, inclusive videoconferencing ecosystems, so both remote and in-room participants can collaborate and contribute.”

“One of the biggest challenges of virtual and hybrid meetings is ensuring that everyone feels included,” said Chris Lewter, vice president and general manager of BlueJeans by Verizon. “We believe the right technology can solve for these pain points. We are excited to partner with Owl Labs to bring immersive, 360-degree hardware to companies of all sizes for an affordable monthly fee, to enhance our BlueJeans software for the hybrid workforce.”

Starting at one cost-efficient monthly fee, the Owl Labs’ and BlueJeans’ bundle will be the first 360-degree option on the market. The Meetings+ Bundle will be available for $39 a month. If you sign up in the first 90 days of launch you can get the Meetings+ price of $29 a month for the entirety of your contract. The monthly fee includes the Meeting Owl Pro and app, BlueJeans enterprise software license, product warranty, and customer support.