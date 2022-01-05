Boosting Remote Workforce Productivity, Verizon's Bluejeans Meetings Now Available for Glass Enterprise Edition 2

BlueJeans Meetings by Verizon is now available for Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2. Coming soon, business customers can purchase Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with BlueJeans preloaded from Verizon for $1,139.99 to integrate glass wearables into the new ways of working. For a limited time, customers can get up to $700 off Glass Enterprise Edition 2 when purchased with Google Pixel 6.

BlueJeans Meetings paired with Glass Enterprise Edition 2 and a Pixel 6's 5G mobile hotspot can help boost productivity and facilitate collaboration for the remote workforce from anywhere, in an easy-to-use way, to help businesses save time and improve the quality of their work.

By allowing a supervisor to see a remote employee's vantage point virtually, rather than needing to see that perspective in-person, BlueJeans on Glass EE2 can help field workers get expert support without leaving the job site. BlueJeans with Glass EE2's hands-free capabilities can also help enable remote field workers, such as warehouse workers, technicians, and engineers, to more efficiently fulfill customer orders or build complex machines. Businesses looking to get even more from their Google ecosystem can pair Glass Enterprise Edition 2 with a Google Pixel 6 and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity leveraging C-Band spectrum, using BlueJeans to maximize remote and field worker productivity and minimize error rates by utilizing visual guidance over hand-held solutions.

Glass can leverage Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network and real-time edge-compute capabilities through mobile hotspot connection for innovations that require low latency. For instance, developers could use the combined technologies to explore advanced computer vision with real-time virtual annotation and free-hand animation for apps serving collaborative-work, training or entertainment use cases.

Glass Enterprise Edition 2's hands-free, lightweight design and Pixel 6's battery-saving features offer a convenient, mobile connection and long-lasting video connection that allows workers to focus on doing their best work, all of which will be made possible with BlueJeans' secure and convenient video conferencing app and Verizon's 5G capabilities on America's most reliable network.