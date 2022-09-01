New Extron ShareLink Pro Upgrade Adds Active Learning Support.

Extron (opens in new tab) has released the ShareLink Pro LinkLicense for Active Learning. This LinkLicense enables users to simultaneously share content between multiple ShareLink Pro 1100 systems. Ideal for active learning classrooms with multiple small groups working together with a central instructor station, content can be assigned to various displays using a TLP touchpanel or using the Extron Control app running on a tablet or smart device. An Extron Global Configurator Plus configuration is available for quick and simple creation of display assignments.

[Check out Extron's Updated Fiber Optic Design Guide Today] (opens in new tab)

The latest ShareLink Pro LinkLicense for Active Learning enables easy deployment of active learning spaces that offer universal content sharing that more fully engages students.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to support the latest learning environments and instructional modalities with cutting-edge technology solutions," says Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at Extron. "With our new LinkLicense for Active Learning, ShareLink Pro Systems can share content to and from multiple ShareLink Pro Systems, increasing collaboration and improving student engagement and learning."

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

ShareLink Pro Systems are wired and wireless presentation systems that enable anyone to present content from computers, tablets, or smartphones on a display for easy collaboration. They support simultaneous display of up to four devices including an HDMI-connected device. The HDMI input supports wired devices, including TeamWork Show Me cables for easy source selection. When used with Extron GVE-GlobalViewer Enterprise software, multiple ShareLink Pro units can be managed across an enterprise or campus. ShareLink Pro's professional capabilities provide easy integration of AV and mobile devices into huddle, meeting, and collaboration spaces.