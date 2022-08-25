Check out Extron's Updated Fiber Optic Design Guide Today

Extron has released the most recent update to its Fiber Optic Design Guide (opens in new tab), the resource for AV designers and integrators looking to employ fiber optic technology in Pro AV installations. This guide is loaded with practical, useful information including in-depth, informative tutorials, common design challenges and their solutions, signal flow diagrams, lists of necessary equipment, and more.

[How an Extron Videowall Processor Drives Entertainment at the Hotel Chauncey] (opens in new tab)

"This is a must-read resource for any integrator who already uses fiber optic technology or is interested in adding fiber optic cabling to their installations," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Extron. "Our updated Fiber Optic Design Guide will help readers keep up with the latest advancements in the field, creating secure, robust installations that can meet even the most demanding environments today and into the future."

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

As a manufacturer of products engineered for the commercial AV market, Extron has an extensive line of fiber optic product solutions and technologies for AV system integration. Fiber’s ultra-low loss and nearly unlimited bandwidth are prompting the widespread adoption of fiber optic technology, making it ideal for today’s demanding AV applications.