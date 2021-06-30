NBC Olympics Selects RTS Intercom Systems for Tokyo Games

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected RTS to provide broadcast intercom systems and support for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, July 23–Aug. 8.

[Riedel’s Intercom Systems Provide Communications Inside NBA Bubble]

“RTS has been NBC Olympics’ broadcast intercom partner of choice for over 25 years,” said Denis Castanet, director global product management, RTS. “We’re proud to continue playing a key role in their coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. We are equally honored to have supported the NBC Olympics production team on their transition from analog to IP, which has enabled all their local and global locations to act as a single virtual location, thanks to our unique RTS Trunking solutions. The installation for NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Tokyo Olympics will be full IP, comprising over 600 ports and leveraging two singular and superior RTS technologies: OMNEO high-quality audio for local communication and RVON for international comms.”

“We’re very excited to be utilizing ODIN, RTS’s newest intercom matrix solution, in Tokyo,” said John Pastore, director broadcast communications, NBC Sports Group. “RTS continues to innovate and adapt to meet the high technical demands of large-scale productions that are required for massive events such as the Olympic Games.”