Pro AV and Broadcast to Converge at InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 will explore the full spectrum of the broadcast AV ecosystem, from content creation to production and distribution. Attendees will discover the latest advancements in displays, cameras, audio, and control systems and experience a full broadcast studio in action at the AVIXA TV Studio.

“As enterprise and learning environments increasingly adopt collaboration tools, the opportunities rise for pro AV professionals to deliver high-quality broadcast AV solutions. By 2029, this solution area will reach $56.1 billion globally,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, Expositions, Americas, AVIXA. “At InfoComm, attendees will see these solutions up close and learn from the experts on how to deliver exceptional broadcast experiences.”

Hybrid Production Technologies at the AVIXA TV Studio

The AVIXA TV Studio (Booth 7861) will showcase both cloud-based and on-prem production technologies while producing the “AVIXA TV Live from InfoComm” livestream on the trade show floor. Attendees will experience a broad range of corporate content applications: livestream production, podcasts, virtual environments, educational content, and more. And for the very first time, the stream will be simulcast in three languages (English, German, and Spanish) with in-language voice, graphics, and subtitle translations from a cloud-based workflow.

The AVIXA TV Studio is powered by Ross Video, AWS, Barco, Midwich, AI Media, Ikan, Forecast Consoles, Resi, and Shure. The technology partners represent the range of solutions end users should consider when creating a broadcast environment, such as control systems, robotics, encoding, distribution, cloud-based production, lighting, sound, cameras, editing, captioning, custom furniture, and more.

“The studio is designed to be a working example of multiple broadcast AV solutions, applicable to corporate, higher education, live events, and other markets,” said Samantha Minish, Vice President of Content Delivery, AVIXA. “Our solutions showcase options across a range of budgetary requirements, from low-touch setups to complex custom builds. At the show, attendees can watch the broadcasts in person, join workshops with Ross Video to learn from the experts, and connect with fellow broadcast AV professionals during our Wednesday meetup .”

AVIXA TV will broadcast live from InfoComm Tuesday, June 10 through Friday, June 13. Tune in to www.avixa.tv and AVIXA TV on LinkedIn for the latest trends, case studies, live streams, and more.

Further Exploration into Broadcast AV

On Wednesday, June 11 at the Spotlight Stage (Booth 4327), Amy DeLouise of #GALSNGEAR, Heather Best from Diversified, Multimedia Journalist Alesia Hendley, and Susie Beiersdorf from LG will unite for the session “ Innovative Event Design: Real-World AI and Virtual Production Insights .” #GALSNGEAR and WAVIT will host a networking meetup following the session.

Also on Wednesday at the Spotlight Stage, Chris Evans, Head of Knowledge & Insight at IABM, will team up with Sean Wargo, VP of Market Insight at AVIXA, for the session “ Technology Democratization and Industry Convergence .” They’ll share insight from a collaborative survey from IABM and AVIXA that reveals the increasing convergence between the media and entertainment, professional AV, and IT technology sectors.

The session “ Next Generation Virtual Sets ” will explore how LED-based virtual sets have revolutionized film production. On Thurs., June 12, a panel of experts from Nelco Media, CFLEX, New York University, Iron Dragon TV, and Stray Vista Studios will share best practices for virtual set creation and the tools that make it all possible.

On June 11, the Technology Innovation Stage (booth 2461) will host a trend-forecasting session on broadcast AV . Panelists will explore how artificial intelligence is transforming production landscapes with automated content optimization, post-production, and dynamic script generation. They’ll also discuss cloud-based production, real-time data integration, and more.