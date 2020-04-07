Marshall Electronics Addresses New Production Workflows With Four IP Cameras

The What: In an effort to support the industry’s evolving digital broadcast and production workflows, Marshall Electronics has introduced four new IP cameras: the CV730-BK Camera, the CV630-IP PTZ Camera, the CV420-30X-IP Camera, and the CV355-30X-IP Camera. These new offerings give Marshall Electronics customers the ability to easily integrate versatile HD and UHD video into any IP-based workflow.

Marshall Electronics CV355-30X-IP (Image credit: Marshall Electronics)

The What Else: These new cameras provide a wide variety of resolution options—the CV730-BK PTZ Camera provides up to UHD (3840x2160) video resolutions at 60fps through IP, HDMI, and 12GSDI simultaneous outputs; the CV630-IP PTZ Camera offers UHD (3840x2160) resolution up to 30fps through IP and HDMI outputs, and 1920x1080p (HD) outputs at 60fps through 3GSDI; the CV420-30X-IP Zoom Camera provides up to UHD (3840x2160p) resolution at 60fps through simultaneous HDMI and IP streams; and the CV355-30X-IP delivers up to HD (1920x1080p) resolution at 60fps through 3G/HD-SDI, IP, and HDMI. All four models offer 30X optical zoom range, allowing users to capture fine detail in every shot, even from longer distances.

“As IP-based workflows start to replace SDI, these new IP cameras are an exciting addition to the Marshall camera family,” said Tod Musgrave, director of cameras at Marshall Electronics. “Marshall Electronics continues to present new products to the marketplace that meet changing workflow requirements. Our new IP cameras also now provide a range of resolutions from 4K, UHD, and HD, offering an IP camera model that fits every specific project need with multiple simultaneous outputs.”

The Bottom Line: All four cameras are equipped with a next-generation 8.5-megapixel (MP) image sensor. Power can be supplied over Ethernet (PoE) or powered separately with a 12V power supply providing flexible and easy solutions for integrators. Remote control and adjustment can be delivered using the same PoE input, or dedicated RS-232 (Cat5/6) using published Visca over IP commands.

Additionally, a 3.5mm audio input on the rear panel enables stereo audio embedding via AAC/G.711 encoding over IP with 44.1/48K sampling frequency on all models.