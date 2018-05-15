Magewell to Debut Ultra Stream HDMI Encoder at InfoComm 2018

Magewell (booth C3468) is bringing its full product range to InfoComm 2018, including the debut of the new Ultra Stream HDMI standalone streaming encoder.

Designed for users who want to stream but may have minimal technical knowledge, Ultra Stream HDMI allows recording or streaming of high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons or a smartphone app. Users can stream to popular services including YouTube, Facebook Live or Twitch or to a custom-specified server. Streams can be output to a third-party service and custom server simultaneously, while real-time video preview in the app allows easy monitoring. In addition to outputting live streams, Ultra Stream HDMI can record video as MP4 files to a directly connected USB drive, embedded storage or the associated smartphone.

Ultra Stream HDMI

At InfoComm, the company will highlight recent and established capture solutions including:

Eco Capture (M.2)

Of particular interest to OEM developers and systems integrators, the Eco Capture family of M.2 video capture cards features a compact form factor and low power consumption for use in small and embedded systems. Measuring 22 by 80mm, four Eco Capture models support a choice of input interface, channel density, and resolution: single-channel 4K (HDMI), dual-channel HD (HDMI or SDI), or quad-channel HD (SDI), all with embedded audio.

Pro Capture

Magewell's flagship Pro Capture family of PCIe capture cards combines reliability and compatibility with features such as FPGA-based video processing. Pro Capture cards are available in single, dual, and quad-channel models with a flexible choice of input interfaces and resolutions up to 4K. New multichannel models will be highlighted, as well as recently-announced HDR support in select configurations.

USB Capture Plus

Magewell's external USB Capture Plus devices allow users to bring SDI, HDMI, or DVI sources into Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chrome OS software applications. Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input detection for plug-and-play operation, the USB Capture Plus family enables all types of computers including laptops to capture HD or 4K video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface.

"InfoComm is the ideal forum for showcasing our video interface and streaming solutions to North American systems integrators, AV professionals, and OEM partners, and we're excited to bring our latest innovations to Las Vegas for this year's event," said Amy Zhou, sales director at Magewell. "Our new Ultra Stream HDMI makes streaming easier than ever before for all types of users and AV environments, while our capture and playout solutions continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of today's software-defined AV workflows."