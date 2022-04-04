LiveU, Qumu Team Up to Expand Enterprise Live Video Capabilities

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, and LiveU, a leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, announced a reseller agreement that will better enable their respective enterprise customers to produce, deliver, store and distribute broadcast-quality video, including live video from corporate events. Under the terms of the agreement, Qumu will become an authorized reseller of the full LiveU portfolio, with a particular emphasis on LiveU’s higher-end offerings for enterprise applications, facilitating new video-based business opportunities.

The agreement expands Qumu’s ability to support enterprise customers wanting to produce and stream live events reliably and securely over the public internet. LiveU customers who engage Qumu will gain access to the storage, content management, distribution, and analytics capabilities of Qumu’s Video Engagement platform.

“Remote work has driven a dramatic increase in demand from our corporate customers for the ability to stream live, broadcast-quality video to geographically dispersed employees, customers, dealers, and other business partners,” said Rose Bentley, chief operating officer for Qumu. “LiveU excels at delivering live HD/4K video, anytime, anywhere, over the public internet on ultra-low latency contribution encoders. We have already successfully collaborated with LiveU on high stakes live events for a major automaker and one of the country’s largest healthcare companies and look forward to deepening this already productive partnership.”

LiveU pioneered IP bonding, a mobile and affordable technology that allows video to be live streamed from anywhere with a cellular signal or internet connection, enabling live transmission for newsgathering, remote production, and enhanced business communications. LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT), developed by LiveU over the past decade, is used extensively for contribution, backhaul, and distribution over the public internet and is now optimized for 5G networks, as well.

“LiveU has built mission-critical live video solutions for the top-tier news and sports markets, and now we’re bringing this technology to the enterprise space,” said Mike Savello, vice president of sales, LiveU Americas. “As we’ve seen during the pandemic, it is vital for enterprise customers to uphold business continuity. Live video affords opportunities to communicate internally and externally, promote the brand, conduct QA, and engage with employees in real-time—from any location. We continue to enhance the LiveU platform with new capabilities to make it fit the needs of the corporate environment and look forward to ongoing collaborations with Qumu.”

LiveU recently added Air Control, a “virtual green room” solution that meets the growing needs of corporate customers who need to orchestrate live events involving multiple on-air presenters in multiple locations using different devices. “Air Control can help our enterprise customers use their existing teams and technical infrastructure to produce flawless live events,” Bentley said.

LiveU can also equip corporate communications, marketing communications, and in-house video production teams with the technology to remotely control mobile, one-touch production resources to streamline quick turn live broadcasts from a C-suite office, for example. “With our equipment in a Remote Production workflow, there is no need for a full on-site production crew,” said George Klippel, LiveU’s director of channel sales, North America. “Simply send a camera person with a LiveU unit to the office, assembly line, or other corporate environment, turn on the LiveU unit and transmit live content back to the production studio or control room in another location. We make it easy and affordable to develop internal and external content for corporate entities.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Qumu as a LiveU reseller,” Klippel added. “The combination of Qumu’s engagement and analytics tools with our capabilities to deliver broadcast-quality video securely, reliably, and cost-effectively is a compelling package for any organization that needs to deliver a high impact message at scale.”