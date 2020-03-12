Lifesize Announces Free, Unlimited Videoconferencing During Coronavirus Crisis

Lifesize announced today that all organizations impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide are immediately eligible for an unlimited number of free licenses to use the company’s cloud-based videocollaboration platform for six months, enabling them to implement flexible, remote work policies during the global health crisis. The offer allows both new and existing customers to quickly and easily turn to enterprise-grade video meetings and collaboration capabilities at scale.

[Lifesize Introduces Rooms-as-a-Service for Video Collaboration]

As part of the offer, all businesses—regardless of industry segment or geography—are eligible to receive unlimited hosts, meetings, and call duration for Lifesize videoconferencing, equipping them to rapidly and cost-effectively transition to remote work in a way that is smart, secure, and encourages sustained productivity.

Beginning today, organizations can sign up for an unlimited number of accounts with up to six free months of Lifesize service, with no caps on the number of hosts, meetings, or call duration. Existing Lifesize customers can add unlimited users at current paid service levels, allowing them to efficiently scale collaboration tools to every employee across their organization.

Lifesize’s cloud platform supports video, audio, and web conferencing for one-to-one and one-to-many meetings. Lifesize users can connect and collaborate through apps for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac devices, or natively through popular web browsers including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Mozilla Firefox.

Lifesize is committed to helping to keep the world working during this period of uncertainty, unlocking new models for enterprise collaboration and customer engagement. The offer follows the announcement that Lifesize has merged with Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider. Through the newly unified workplace collaboration company, organizations will also be able to set up video-capable contact centers to better manage the influx of customer interactions.

“We are in the midst of a massive, permanent shift in how we work, which will have near-term and long-term impact on large organizations, teams, and contact centers,” said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize and Serenova. “Our commitment to keep the world working extends well beyond this moment in time. Helping organizations rethink how they empower globally distributed teams, connect with customers and partners, and continue to get business done during trying times is a core goal for our company.”

“We are watching global events carefully and have listened closely to what our customers and partners need in order to respond to this worldwide pandemic,” said Josh Kivenko, chief marketing officer of Lifesize and Serenova. “We believe that a simple, durable, no-fine-print approach—available to both current and new customers—is the best way that we can help organizations handle an unprecedented surge in demand for enterprise-grade video collaboration.”

To learn more and sign up, click here.

To stay up to date with the impact of coronavirus on pro AV, subscribe to our enews.