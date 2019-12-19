Lifesize Introduces Rooms-as-a-Service for Video Collaboration

Lifesize has announced a new Rooms-as-a-Service offering, enabling customers to purchase Lifesize’s video meeting room devices, videoconferencing service, and support with simplified, predictable pricing and lower upfront costs. Through Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service—available immediately to customers in the U.S. and Europe with more expansive international availability planned for 2020—organizations can deploy end-to-end video collaboration solutions in meeting rooms for as little as $99 per room per month.

“The most successful modern enterprises embrace video collaboration as a primary method of communication across the business. However, organizations have historically taken an incremental approach to video investments due to upfront cost,” said Michael Helmbrecht, chief operating officer for Lifesize. “With Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, we’re responding to customers’ desire to accelerate video initiatives by making it significantly easier to predict and scale costs as they improve meeting spaces and experiences with video collaboration technology.”

Through Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service, customers can get started with and standardize on Lifesize’s all-in-one meeting room solutions via a subscription offering, with meeting room hardware, cloud service, maintenance, and support provided for a fixed price. Customers that choose Lifesize Rooms-as-a-Service receive a 20 to 30 percent reduction in total cost of ownership in their first two years of service while also preserving budget to invest in other innovation and business growth initiatives.

“In our research findings, we are seeing strong movement by enterprises to cloud-based services to meet their communication needs, compelled by expected benefits like lower upfront costs and manageable, predictable fees,” said Craig Durr, senior analyst for Wainhouse Research. “What is admirable about Lifesize’s strategy for Rooms-as-a-Service is that it not only aligns videoconferencing devices to this operating expense (opex) model, it does so for rooms of all sizes. In addition, there are inherent benefits to having a single vendor for both cloud and devices-as-a-service, such as one point for support and billing.”

Customers will have a choice of multiple room system configurations and payment options based on contract length.