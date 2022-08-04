Lectrosonics Debuts LectroU Online Training Course Series

As more people turn to wireless microphone systems for a variety of use cases across different verticals, Lectrosonics (opens in new tab) introduced LectroU. The new series of online training courses is geared toward anyone wishing to further their knowledge of and expertise in wireless microphone system technology, best practices, and Wireless Designer software. The course series contains five overall subject areas, with several subsections within each. Each of the modules include videos containing the training materials and detailed explanations, followed by subject area quizzes. Participants completing all modules will receive a certificate of completion from Lectrosonics. Registration for the series of LectroU training courses is free.

“At Lectrosonics, we want to be a source of information and education, so that wireless users can get the most out of the tools that they use for their creative work,” says Lectrosonics vice president of sales and marketing, Karl Winkler. “We are pleased to debut LectroU with this first series of courses and look forward to adding more material in the future.”

[Lectrosonics Turns the Southern California Real Estate into Reality TV] (opens in new tab)



Due to the importance of proper lavaliere microphone wiring for best wireless system performance, the first module covers this subject. The Lectrosonics TA5 wiring scheme is explained in detail, along with different types of microphones and other connection types as well such as line inputs.



Audio Gain Structure is one of the central concepts for all audio systems and thus is covered in the second area.



Since 2002, Lectrosonics products have offered different compatibility modes for inter-operability between product ranges and even with equipment from other manufacturers. Today’s digital products offer different compatibility modes as well, including receivers that are useable with prior-generation Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters. Thus, the third subject area in LectroU covers the intricacies of the different compatibility modes offered in the Lectrosonics products.