New CTS-Approved Courses Available from RGB Spectrum

RGB Spectrum is launching comprehensive training courses tailored for end users, integrators, manufacturer representatives, consultants, and partners.

RGB Spectrum's training curriculum encompasses various modules, including the popular 201 and 301 series. These modules offer detailed insights into key products, including the Galileo video wall processor, XtendPoint networked KVM, and the Zio platform. Participants can access these courses on-site at RGB Spectrum headquarters or through the company's eLearning System.

RGB Spectrum's commitment to quality education is further reinforced by its collaboration with AVIXA. Many courses offer Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Units (RUs). This partnership underscores the company's dedication to upholding industry standards and empowering audiovisual professionals with recognized certifications.

201: Galileo Overview and Use (CTS: 0.75 credits). This module provides an overview of the Galileo video wall processor and how to use it.

(CTS: 0.5 credits). This module provides an overview of XtendPoint networked KVM and how to use it.

(CTS: 0.5 credits). This module provides an overview of the Zio platform and how to use it.

(CTS: 0.5 credits, CTS-D: 0.5 credits, CTS-I: 0.5 credits). The course provides installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance instructions for customers preparing to install Galileo video wall processors.

· 301: XtendPoint Installation and Configuration (CTS: 0.75 credits, CTS-D: 0.75 credits, CTS-I: 0.75 credits, ANP: 0.75 credits). This training course provides installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance instructions for customers preparing to install an XtendPoint.

301: Zio Installation & Configuration (CTS: 0.25 credits, CTS-I: 0.25 credits). This training course provides installation, configuration, troubleshooting, and maintenance instructions for Zio products.