Planar Studios Aims to Expand AV and IT Knowledge on Virtual Production

Planar and OptiTrack, global leaders in visualization and 3D tracking systems, today announced the launch of the Planar Studios Virtual Production Workshop, a week-long, immersive series designed to help the AV and IT communities effectively identify, design, deploy and support virtual production (VP) and extended reality (XR) projects. The workshop will feature technology sessions covering LED display technology, motion capture, video processing, content engines, video cameras, studio lighting and volume integration.

Planar Studios is a cooperative initiative designed to bring together experts, thought leaders and companies dedicated to the advancement of VP and XR. The Planar Studios Virtual Production Workshop reinforces Planar and OptiTrack’s ongoing commitment to helping make VP and XR solutions more accessible and streamlined in mainstream markets.

“VP and XR is a fast-growing market and as global leaders with established histories of delivering state-of-the-art display and optical tracking technologies, Planar and OptiTrack are strongly positioned to lay a framework for the AV and IT communities,” said Planar and OptiTrack executive vice president Stephanie Hines. “The potential of VP and XR is widespread, transforming the way companies present content in entertainment, corporate, education and beyond. Planar and OptiTrack are dedicated to helping make this a reality for all.”

Kicking off this month, Planar and OptiTrack will host the workshops at Planar’s Hillsboro, OR headquarters and offer hands-on learning experience in the many critical elements integrated in a VP and XR volume. In addition to learning about LED display technology design and motion capture for VP and XR applications from Planar and OptiTrack, August workshop attendees will experience trainings from a broad range of organizations, including experts from Brompton Technology, Pixera, RED, optic8 and Kino Flo Lighting Systems. Participating organizations will vary from workshop to workshop, but topic areas will remain consistent.

The new workshops are being held monthly and will feature a special guest sharing real-world experience and key learnings. Registration is currently open for workshops taking place Aug. 21–25, as well as periodic sessions in the coming months.

“The ProAV and IT industries are being called upon to deploy VP and XR solutions, which presents new questions and opportunities that are outside of the traditional AV or IT role,” said Planar and OptiTrack executive vice president Adam Schmidt. “Our new Planar Studios Virtual Production Workshop is comprehensive, offering a thorough overview of the many components that go into a successful deployment. We’re honored to help guide the industry with such a diverse and notable group of technology experts.”

Sessions include: