Korbyt Joins the Zoom ISV Exchange Program

Korbyt has joined the Zoom ISV Exchange Program, as the company boasts it is the first digital signage partner to do so. The program enables Zoom to seamlessly integrate Korbyt solutions and other independent software vendors (ISVs) into Zoom Workplace. The collaboration makes Korbyt Anywhere available to Zoom Workplace customers, giving customers a unified pathway to address their workplace experience (WEX) requirements without the need for additional invoices and vendor agreements.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2024]

“We are excited to welcome Korbyt to the ISV Exchange Program. Korbyt can help customers elevate their Zoom Rooms digital signage experience with dynamic digital signage that offers a variety of customization and integration options,” said John Stearns, global head of Zoom Spaces.

The Zoom ISV Exchange Program is designed to bring together top ISVs to provide solutions and integrations that complement Zoom Workplace. As a partner, Korbyt will collaborate closely with Zoom to develop and promote integrated WEX solutions that enhance the overall Zoom experience, notably transforming Zoom Room screens into dynamic communication channels to unlock the full potential of hybrid meeting spaces and drive worker productivity on a global scale.

[Videoconferencing Industry in Same Sandbox but with Different Toys]

Korbyt Anywhere is a unified brand and workplace experience platform designed to engage employees, students, customers and guests across multiple channels, including digital signage and desktop environments. Powered by a cloud-based CMS with advanced native integrations and real-time data visualization, it allows organizations to deliver captivating, targeted messaging that enhances engagement and maximizes existing infrastructure. This solution supports scalability, enabling businesses to grow while maintaining enterprise-grade security and operational efficiency.