SCN Installation Showcase 2024

If there's one thing we can say about integrators, it's that we know they are not sitting on their laurels. As a result, they make it very tough every year for the SCN editorial team to choose only 10 projects to include in this list. Once again, we had an amazing crop of innovative installations submitted, and here are some of the best that were completed this year.

AdvaMed, Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: TRITECH)

TRITECH installed numerous AV systems for the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), a trade association representing the medical technology industry. Various systems were provided in a variety of room types. Divisible multi-purpose rooms feature a large video wall as the main display, with projectors for ancillary displays in divided rooms. Portable confidence monitors, tracking cameras, wireless mics, and a push-to-talk delegate microphone system are supported and controlled through Crestron custom systems. Small conference and huddle rooms are provided with all-in-one videoconferencing systems, while larger conference rooms feature multiple 75-inch displays with tracking cameras, table mics, and ceiling speakers.

Advanced Engineering Building, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

(Image credit: Nanolumens)

Designed and installed by UNLV’s in-house Classroom Technology Services, three large Nanolumens dvLED video walls provide the newest engineering building on campus with a completely flexible, high impact, creative canvas to engage with students and relay information, events, and messages from a variety of sources to a choice of video displays. One video wall is outside the building, another is in the large Makerspace area, and the third is in the Flexatorium lecture hall. Utilizing a Datapath VSN1172 video wall controller, equipped with three Image2K four-channel graphics cards and eight VisionSC-UHD2 4K capture cards, content can easily be combined in any format from any of the three Visix digital signage players or sources from the Flexatorium. Presenters can dynamically change sources and recall presets from Crestron touchpanels.

Austin Energy, Austin, TX

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

AVI Systems updated a 10-year-old rear-projection video wall system, removing aging LED engines from 68 existing Barco 4x17 cubes and replacing them with lasers to deliver sharper, more vivid content and provide a longer lifespan. The design also includes the Barco TransForm N advanced control room management suite, Barco Sidebar software, and a Crestron touch control system to improve the system’s overall functionality. The enhanced video wall with additional redundancies helps the team better manage Austin Energy’s power grid, providing new perspectives with the ability to move through different information sources quickly. The system also delivered a better user experience along with reduced eye fatigue thanks to color calibration and improved image quality.

Biodesign Institute, Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ

(Image credit: CCS Presentation Systems)

ASU’s Biodesign Institute partnered with CCS Presentation Systems to install Arizona’s first 3D holographic display. The 15x8-foot HYPERVSN SmartV Wall features LED-equipped fan blades that spin to display 3D content that makes the institute’s scientific innovations more accessible. CCS worked with U.K.-based HYPERVSN to install and calibrate the 18 fans and SmartV boxes, connected through fiber optic cabling. Smashworks provided custom trusses to support the system, while a Keyence security light curtain was integrated to halt the spinning fans if a visitor came too close. CCS programmers developed custom scripting to control the SmartV Boxes via IP using a Crestron control processor. The 15-month project also included two additional 98-inch displays and three equipment racks.

Boston Bruins Heritage Hall, Boston

(Image credit: McCann Systems)

Heritage Hall at TD Garden, home of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, is an immersive museum experience that brings more than a century of the team's history to life. With design assistance and integration by McCann, AV elements elevate the visitor experience. The Alumni Theater features a high-energy film on a 30x9-foot blended projection that celebrates the Bruins' greatest moments. Interactive displays throughout the hall allow visitors to explore artifacts, stories, and pivotal events in the team's history. With advanced AV technology, Heritage Hall offers an engaging and dynamic connection between fans and the legacy of the Boston Bruins.

Capital One, McLean, VA

(Image credit: Ford AV)

Ford AV was contracted to execute a comprehensive AV integration project spanning multiple floors of Capital One's BLOCK A 30-story building. The scope included a variety of meeting rooms, from small and medium-sized spaces to large, high-end conference rooms. AV systems were installed in 338 rooms, including 11 high-end conference rooms, HR interview rooms, mother suites, a FedEx room, and a multipurpose room. Other upgrades included digital signage for menus, background speakers in multiple zones, and a teaching kitchen with cameras and wireless mics for live cooking demonstrations in the food court.

The Jacquelyn, Sacramento, CA

(Image credit: Sacramento Production Services)

The Jacquelyn is a unique venue dedicated to the legacy of multifaceted artist Jacquelyn Anderson. The space is one part art gallery and one part entertainment venue featuring luxury member clubs, live event spaces, restaurant, wine bar, and more. Sacramento Production Services designed the venue's extensive audio, video, and lighting systems—with the highest attention toward enhancing the art and providing members and guests with a great experience. One of the venue’s visual highlights is a 20x7-foot, floor-to-ceiling video wall (actually composed of two Digital Projection LED video walls with a glass catwalk between them) that displays Anderson’s art and pieces from artists in the Jacquelyn Resident Artist Program. The Jacquelyn also features LynTec's power control and distribution solutions, as well as wireless audio solutions from RF Venue and Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series for video distribution to multiple displays throughout the venue.

Rose State College, Midwest City, OK

(Image credit: AVI-SPL)

The installation at Rose State College upgraded audio, video, and control systems across multiple rooms, including a four-way dividable classroom, seminar room, and IT control room, during ongoing building renovations. The 12-month project required close coordination with college administrators, facilities teams, and third-party construction crews to meet the March 28 deadline. Challenges included integrating new systems with existing infrastructure, configuring the central control system, precise hardware installation, and network configuration. AVI-SPL worked closely with Rose State’s IT and facilities teams, as well as external contractors, to address environmental factors like ambient noise and lighting.

Jervey Gym, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

(Image credit: WPS)

WPS completed the AV and broadcast infrastructure integration for the home of Clemson Volleyball, which is connected to the Watt Family Performance and Wellness Center. The project involved installing Fulcrum Acoustic and JBL loudspeaker systems, Powersoft Unica-series amplifiers, and Sennheiser wireless microphones. WPS also integrated a Midas M32R digital mixing system, QSC Q-SYS CORE 110f v2 DSP with custom programming, and a dedicated audio control network. The broadcast infrastructure included new fiber optic cabling and connection plates for broadcast and AV signal distribution. Plus, LG 4K UHD displays with Extron transmitters were installed throughout the facility tailored for events, presentations, and broadcasts.

Winchester and Rye, Victoria, MN

(Image credit: Cool Home Technology)

In 2019, the city of Victoria welcomed Winchester and Rye, a restaurant and whiskey bar owned by Kevin and Kim Heanie. Known for its inviting atmosphere and exceptional food like the coffee chili-rubbed filet and wood-fired pizzas, it quickly became a local favorite. However, the outdated sound system had frequent issues with volume control, streaming, and audio quality. Seeking improvement, Winchester and Rye turned to Cool Home Technology. The upgraded system includes Russound’s MCA-66 six-zone audio matrix and multi-channel amplifier/controller and MBX-PRE audio streaming source device. The new system allowed easy control of music across six zones via the Russound App, resulting in a dramatic improvement in ambiance, enhancing the overall dining experience for guests, and simplifying operations for staff.