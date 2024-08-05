Check Out the New JVC 4K Video Switchers

Introducing the new KM-IP12S8 and KM-IP12S8PRO CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers from JVC. As complete live video production solutions, the switchers provide live mixing, switching, recording and streaming for a variety of multi-camera, fast-paced applications, such as live sports and event productions. Both switchers come standard with licensed versions of either the vMix 4K or vMix Pro Live Production and Streaming software, which are among the industry’s most popular production solutions.

The KM-IP12S8 includes the vMix 4K license and supports up to 12 NDI/SRT and eight SDI video inputs, as well as multiple output options, including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI, DisplayPort and up to four live 3840x2160 60p inputs via 12G-SDI/NDI. Additionally, three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports are available for NDI, SRT, Dante and RTMPS internet connectivity. The switcher also offers concurrent outputs to three CDNs, Multiview and ISO recording, all in a quiet 4RU case with liquid cooling. The KM-IP8SPRO has the same hardware specifications, with the addition of the vMix Pro software license, which enables eight-channel instant replay.

[NDI Reigns over AVoIP Protocols]

The switchers’ front dock has four removable SSD drive trays and USB 3.0 Gen.2 ports for digital audio and control surfaces. This includes JVC’s RM-LP350G vMix Control Surface with PTZ camera joystick and the recently released RM-LP450G vMix Slow-Motion Control Surface, designed for use with vMix Replay.

With the KM-IP12S8 switchers, JVC has once again created a balanced hardware base for vMix software that optimizes performance for professional applications, thereby eliminating the guesswork of configuring and assembling systems. Most importantly, integration and operational support are provided by a single source for cameras, controllers and IP switchers, making for an ideal system implementation experience for users, integrators and resellers alike.

[Tech Perspectives: The Emperor Has No Clothes]

Used in conjunction with JVC’s NDI-enabled PTZ Cameras and streaming camcorders, which have highly enhanced image quality, either of the KM-IP12S8 CONNECTED CAM vMix Studio Switchers can serves as the heart of a production system experience.