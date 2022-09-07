Jupiter, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Partner on Multi-Year Sponsorship

Jupiter (opens in new tab) announced its associate motorsports sponsorship agreement with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL). The competition heats up with the addition of Jupiters’ 21:9 technology to RLL’s new state-of-the-art racing and command center in Indiana. INDYCAR fans will notice a new logo added to car No.30 at this Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

“We’re pleased that Jupiter has joined us as the official Visualization Technology of RLL,” said Bobby Rahal, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with David Letterman and Mike Lanigan. “In addition to that, they are going to be an associate sponsor on the No. 30 entry beginning at this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and continuing for multiple years. This relationship is going to be of tremendous value to us because of the capability it will give us in our new racing headquarters. When guests enter our building, the first thing they will see is a large Jupiter screen that will showcase our team and it is a sight to behold.

"Jupiter is clearly a leader in providing ultra-wide, LCD video monitors and their technology will be featured throughout our race shop in the conference rooms, our engineering theatre command center, I call Mission Control, and the various other spaces we have designed to host team and partner gatherings. I’m anxious to see their systems in action because it will highlight much of why we designed the building the way we did. The quality and clarity of their product is going to help us accomplish our goals, on track or off.”

“We’re excited about our partnership with the incredible RLL Racing Team," said Justin Shong, vice president of global sales and marketing and general manager for Jupiter. "For us it’s an exciting expansion into a new market area with a fantastic partner organization. The RLL racing headquarters is a comprehensive installation taking advantage of the entire Jupiter portfolio, with all of our Pana LCD’s, video wall processing, and our Canvas software. We’ve added a collaborative edge for the team in their Mission Control environment by extending real-time race data to their team off-site. Our Canvas software seamlessly allows the RLL remote race team to monitor the race from HQ, view in detail the real time conditions and telemetrics from the track on multiple videowalls and operator workstations, and then feed suggestions and adjustments to the on-track teams, as well as to distribute video throughout the racing headquarters and to partner locations. Throughout the entire building you’ll recognize the market leading 21:9 visualization and collaboration solutions with our Pana family of touch-interactive LCD panels in 34-inches, 81-inches, and 105-inches."