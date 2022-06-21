Introducing the Key Digital KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit: Facts and Features

The KD-XPS22U 4K 18G Smart Extender Kit bundles a complimentary collection of select AV-over-IP solutions Key Digital (opens in new tab). For installations where a display or projector is distanced from HDMI sources, the KD-XPS22U delivers uncompromised signal extension along with full-featured system control by bundling together the KD-PS22UTx Switcher / Transmitter—with integral HDBaseT signal transmission capabilities—and the KD-X100MRx Receiver. The KD-XPS22U is suited for applications in conference, training and lecture rooms, huddle spaces, and even in-home theaters.

“The KD-XPS22U offers far more than a simple signal extension,” said Key Digital vice president of sales DeWayne Rains. “It conveniently packages two products frequently paired by our customers to provide two HDMI input switching, mirrored dual-format outputs, UHD 4K with HDR video quality, camera/keyboard/mouse connectivity via USB 2.0, IP control from iOS (via the free KD App) and Windows (via the also free Key Digital Management Software Pro), and IR and RS-232 control extension. For a wide range of applications, the KD-XPS22U is a complete system solution.”

HDBaseT provides the bandwidth for delivery of uncompressed 10.2Gbps signals, which the KD-XPS22U extends with visually lossless compression by way of its 18G enabling technology to UHD signals up to 4096x2160. Key Digital’s soft-codec and KVM enabling system leverages HDBaseT’s bidirectionality to create a connectivity hub for professional USB cameras and microphones, audio DSP, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen display. Displays and projectors can be controlled directly by way of IR and RS-232 extension, or via CEC control of power and volume via the KD App or KDMS Pro software. eARC is supported for HDMI and optical audio, with audio de-embedding. Either unit can be powered from its partner Tx/Rx, increasing flexibility of where the units may be located.

The KD-XPS22U supports an expansive list of content standards, including the HDCP 2.2 anti-piracy protocol; the HDR10 standard for high-dynamic-range video; and EDID management for display recognition. It also offers deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12-bit or 60Hz 4:4:4/8-bit and has a full buffer system to manage HDCP authentication, EDID control handshakes and TMDS re-clocking/signal re-generation for serial data optimization.