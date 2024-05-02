InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Aurora Multimedia Talks Touchpanels and Tech

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see when you visit their booths this June.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

In today's edition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Paul Harris, CEO/CTO, Aurora Multimedia.

(Image credit: Aurora Multimedia)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Paul Harris: I expect the Aurora patented “ReAX Room” to be the technology talk of Infocomm 2024 as it is the first major change in over 30 years in control system topology. We will show that a touch interface can be more than just a fancy overpriced remote control and can be used as a daily essential tool.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

PH: Aurora’s focus will be the “ReAX Room." This is a new and better way of implementing room control, audio, and video. Using our new RXT-4DV 4-inch control panel with a Dante/AES67 angular beamforming microphone and 4-watt speaker, we have improved the experience and turned a touchpanel from a nicety to a necessity.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The system can vote, raise hands, seat place, hearing assist, language translate, distribute video over IP, and much more. Audio will be evenly distributed at the table as well as mic pickup, creating a speaker and microphone array. For larger rooms, the solution can be used as a mix minus and for further audio enhancement we will be showing the new BX-25D 25 Watt PoE+ Dante/AES67 Bass Expander to mount under a table.

[3 ISE 2024 Trends That Will Extend to InfoComm 2024]

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

PH: It is the place we love to announce new products and to get feedback. It helps us with new ideas and to evolve products to better suit the needs of our customers. It is also an opportunity to hear from our customers and learn more about how our designs have impacted the industry.

SCN: What features are essential in today’s touchpanels?

PH: Having a fast processor with bright high-resolution screen is essential. In Aurora’s case, all our touch panels are more than an interface, they are the control processor brain based on web standards. It is also important for the touchpanels to support video playback and to have a web browser.