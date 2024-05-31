InfoComm 2024 Impulses: G&D Talks KVM and Security Enhancements

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Trends, Technologies, and What to Expect in Vegas]

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Jon Litt, managing director of G&D North America.

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Jon Litt: We expect that discussions at InfoComm 2024 will focus primarily on the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into AV systems and control rooms. These technologies, which enable a more intuitive, automated, and personalized interaction with audiovisual devices, and promise to revolutionize the user experience. I am looking forward to interesting presentations and workshops demonstrating how AI technology can be integrated into AV solutions and how artificial intelligence will impact our working environment in the long term. Additionally, advancements in IP solutions, which offer greater flexibility, scalability, and efficiency in managing audio and video content across various networks, will continue to draw significant attention.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

JL: At this year’s InfoComm show, our focus is twofold: introducing the new generation of multi-viewing additions to the G&D KVM portfolio and showcasing our advancements in security enhancements. We are excited to present our latest multi-viewing solutions, designed to enhance flexibility, efficiency, and security in control rooms. These additions enable the simultaneous display of multiple video sources on a single screen, making them invaluable for applications in process management, broadcasting, and large venues. By allowing users to monitor and operate several video signals in parallel, our tools improve efficiency and maintain an overview of various content.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

Security is a key topic for us at this show. G&D products have long been recognized as the most secure KVM products in the industry, and we have made significant enhancements to our product line. We have further strengthened our already exceptionally secure KVM-over-IP solutions, ensuring they integrate seamlessly into existing IT infrastructures while delivering high-quality audio and video content with practically no latency. We encourage attendees to visit our booth to learn more about our developments. Furthermore, we will be sharing insights on our enhanced security features and how they contribute to making our products the most secure in the industry.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

JL: InfoComm serves as a continual source of inspiration, bringing together the brightest minds and the latest innovations in the AV industry. The training sessions and networking opportunities offer an enriching exchange of ideas on cutting-edge technologies. Our participation in InfoComm allows us to gather valuable feedback from our customers and partners, which aids us in the ongoing enhancement and innovation of our products and services. The collaborative atmosphere of the event, coupled with the introduction of new ideas and solutions, drives our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in AV technology.

SCN: How will G&D’s new DynamicWorkplace-CON improve control room workflows?

JL: G&D’s DynamicWorkplace-CON improves workflows in control rooms by creating an efficient, organized, and easy-to-use working environment for the operators. Through seamless integration into digital G&D matrix systems, multiple CON modules and monitors can be consolidated, reducing the physical strain on users, and leading to faster decision-making.

The multi-viewing function enables the simultaneous operation of multiple sources on numerous monitors, enhancing flexibility and control. Real-time adjustments, intuitive operation, flexible monitor configurations, and the ability to display multiple applications on a single monitor contribute to increased efficiency, security, and response times. The individual assignment and use of audio signals, serial signals, and USB devices enhance the ergonomic visualization of critical data. This streamlines processes, enhances security, and improves response capabilities.