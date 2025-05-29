It's Time for InfoComm 2025

InfoComm 2025 is right around the corner. Education sessions start June 7, with the exhibit hall open June 11-13 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. SCN spoke with AVIXA's Jenn Heinold, who joined the organization last fall as senior VP, expositions, Americas, to get more details about the upcoming industry event.

SCN: How does InfoComm attendance in Orlando historically compare to the shows in Las Vegas, and are you expecting increased attendees and/or exhibitors in 2025?

Jenn Heinold: Our attendance goal for InfoComm 2025 is 40,000, which will put us back to pre-pandemic levels. When we are in Orlando, we see more end users from education, houses of worship, retail, hospitality, and enterprise. We’re expecting more than 900 exhibitors this year.

SCN: AI has certainly been the buzzword of record for the past couple of InfoComm shows. Are tariffs going to be the big story at InfoComm 2025, and what other buzzwords do you expect to hear in the aisles?

JH: AI will be top of mind at InfoComm 2025 and beyond. AI is evolving so fast and impacts us all. On the trade show floor, you’ll see AI-powered solutions that enhance efficiency and improve user experiences. In addition, we have an education track focused on AI that will explore its impact on Pro AV solutions, from audio to digital signage. We’ll also discuss critical topics like emerging compliance and security concerns.

In addition, the intersection of AV, IT, and broadcast, especially in the workplace setting, will be a theme and a big content topic for us. Tarriff talk will be unavoidable, but this is why events are so valuable and important for our community. InfoComm will enable us all to come together as we navigate a lot of uncertainty.

SCN: I see AVIXA TV is coming back for a third year—why is this booth (and its content) important for the industry?

JH: The convergence between broadcast and AV is a growing opportunity for our industry. Studio technology is one of the top five areas of Pro AV investment for corporations, according to AVIXA’s quarterly Market Opportunity and Analysis Report. For many buyers, this space is newer, so it’s critical for them to see working solutions that are both practical and inspirational. The AVIXA TV Studio is designed to do just that, whether you’re considering launching a podcast, developing marketing content, or delivering a global keynote from a virtual stage. At the AVIXA TV Studio, we’ll showcase everything from low-tech/turnkey solutions to fully customizable setups with advanced features.

SCN: What free educational opportunities will be available at InfoComm 2025?

JH: Debuting at InfoComm 2025 is the Spotlight Stage (Booth 4327). This is a dedicated hub for exploring the fastest-growing solution areas in Pro AV, including broadcast AV, digital signage, and more. This spot on the show floor will feature both a stage and networking lounge, providing a forum for in-depth conversations and connections between attendees and solution providers.

The Technology Innovation Stage (Booth 2461) is the destination to learn about trend forecasts from technology managers, manufacturers, and industry leaders. The stage will also host product announcements and demonstrations and inspiring discussions on pushing the boundaries of innovation.

AVIXA Xchange LIVE (Booth 4761) will return for InfoComm 2025. This is an in-person activation of AVIXA Xchange, the unique virtual community for the AV industry. This spot on the trade show floor will host interactive sessions as well as mixers and meetups Wednesday through Friday.

SCN: There was a substantial residential systems component to ISE, which took place earlier this year in Barcelona. There’s always some overlap, of course, but are you considering expanding InfoComm to include a large residential presence?

JH: No, we are not expanding to residential at this time.

SCN: What is AVIXA doing to promote sustainability in Pro AV at InfoComm 2025?

JH: InfoComm will showcase how the Pro AV industry is addressing sustainability challenges, including climate change, resource depletion, and e-waste. Attendees can discover eco-friendly products and solutions and explore sustainable practices in AV design and installation.

We are partnering with SAVe, the first industrywide U.S.-based organization focused on achieving 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to produce the SAVe Certification workshop. This full-day program covers important information on current sustainability issues, and includes a workshop session to identify ways your business can address sustainability goals, as well as a planning session to turn your ideas into action.

In addition, AVIXA's Sustainability Advisory Group will host an interactive session at the Technology Innovation Stage exploring the three Ps (people, planet, and profit). They’ll discuss the connection between Pro AV solutions and sustainable design.