InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Shure Talks the MXW neXt 2 and Enhancing the User Experience

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, Sean Bowman, associate VP, North America at Shure.

(Image credit: Shure)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Sean Bowman: We anticipate the buzz to center around enhancing the overall user experience by introducing intuitive and easily configurable hardware, accompanied by cloud-based systems that provide users with convenient access and management of multiple programs.

SCN: What is your company's main focus at the show this year?

SB: At this year's show, our main focus is two-fold: showcasing our cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible in audio, while building strong relationships with attendees, exhibitors, and industry professionals. Our goal is to demonstrate the unique features and advantages our products deliver for our customers, with the aim of fostering long-term collaborations with industry stakeholders.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

SB: The exchange of ideas, the showcase of innovative products, and the opportunity to connect with a diverse community of AV professionals all ignite our passion for pushing boundaries and finding new ways to enhance the user experience for everyone. The inclusive and welcoming atmosphere at InfoComm fuels our drive to contribute to the advancement of audio technology, ensuring that our solutions are accessible, inclusive, and make a positive difference for people from all walks of life.

SCN: How does Shure's MXW neXt 2 benefit users and integrators?

SB: The MXW neXt 2 benefits users and integrators with its exceptional audio quality, flexibility, and ease of use—it's the perfect presenter system to add to any room. Users can enjoy crystal-clear audio, customizable setups, and intuitive controls. Integrators appreciate the system's versatility, scalability, and simplified installation and management, making it an efficient and reliable audio solution. MXW neXt 2 is Certified for both Microsoft Teams Room and Zoom Rooms.