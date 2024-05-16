InfoComm 2024 Impulses: IHSE Discusses KVM and Its Display Management Systems

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Dan Holland, marketing manager, IHSE USA.

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?



Dan Holland: This year we expect to see an increased interest in secure control room operations managed transparently between local workstations and remote workstation connections over an IP infrastructure. With today's increasing threats to computer and network systems, making systems resilient to attack is paramount. System integrators who design control rooms need to ensure the right products are used to support customer cybersecurity policies, including all subsystems and components, against the potential risk of attack and exploitation of vulnerabilities. Conversely, products must include a more open-source infrastructure that offers the ability to obtain, gather, process, and distribute information more effectively.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

DH: As system designers walk the fine line between accessibility and security, they have found keyboard-video-mouse (KVM) switching to be an effective means to streamline data access, while maintaining an important level of security and data quality. IHSE plans to demonstrate how IHSE’s Display Management Systems (DMS) can be tailored to suit each individual user or user team. DMS enables a simpler and more cost-effective solution for sharing common computer and server access more securely, and while changing computer access on the fly resulting in timely access to information without the need of network technicians.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

DH: IHSE has been attending InfoComm since 2009, and every year we are amazed at how technology advancements improve the AV workflow and facilitate a more efficient way to work. When we introduced our Digital Management System (DMS) technology as an advanced KVM solution, it became apparent that system integrators recognized that IHSE offered improved workflows and helped unburden the stress of connecting computers to a common distribution system without compromising quality and performance.

SCN: How will IHSE USA celebrate its 40th anniversary at InfoComm?

DH: Since IHSE was founded in 1983 it has grown into a leading electronics manufacturer, building some of the most advanced technology for the Pro AV industry. Having started with a single DVI converter module in 1984, we now provide thousands of products for KVM and Display Management. During InfoComm 2024 we hope to celebrate with our current customers as well entertaining new ones discovering the benefits of our IHSE products.