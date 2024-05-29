InfoComm 2024 Impulses: DVIGear Talks AVoIP and SDVoE Technologies

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.
[Follow the ROAD TO INFOCOMM 2024 at AV Network]
In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Steven Barlow, president, DVIGear.
SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024 ?
Steven Barlow: AVoIP technology will be the most talked about technology at InfoComm.
SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?
SB: We will showcase our expanding range of DisplayNet DN-300 Series products at InfoComm with the addition a several new models. These products will provide break-through performance and value not available with other AVoIP products.
SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?
SB: InfoComm is the nexus of new AV and IT technologies that are redefining the modern AV era. DVIGear is excited to be a key player in this space.
SCN: Why did DVIGear choose SDVoE technology as the foundation for its DisplayNet AVoIP signal distribution solution?
SB: We have partnered with the SDVoE product team for more than 10 years. Only SDVoE offers such a broad range of possibilities without compromise on image quality or performance. SDVoE offers our developers the freedom to innovate in software without the limitations normally found in hardware-only based products. This means that we can respond to varying customer requests in days rather than months or years!