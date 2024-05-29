InfoComm 2024 Impulses: DVIGear Talks AVoIP and SDVoE Technologies

Steven Barlow discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the DVIGear booth in Las Vegas this June.

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Steven Barlow, president, DVIGear.

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024 ?

Steven Barlow: AVoIP technology will be the most talked about technology at InfoComm.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

SB: We will showcase our expanding range of DisplayNet DN-300 Series products at InfoComm with the addition a several new models. These products will provide break-through performance and value not available with other AVoIP products.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

SB: InfoComm is the nexus of new AV and IT technologies that are redefining the modern AV era. DVIGear is excited to be a key player in this space.

SCN: Why did DVIGear choose SDVoE technology as the foundation for its DisplayNet AVoIP signal distribution solution?

SB: We have partnered with the SDVoE product team for more than 10 years.  Only SDVoE offers such a broad range of possibilities without compromise on image quality or performance.  SDVoE offers our developers the freedom to innovate in software without the limitations normally found in hardware-only based products.  This means that we can respond to varying customer requests in days rather than months or years!

