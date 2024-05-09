InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Neoti Shines Bright with LED Displays

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Camille Burch, marketing director, Neoti.

(Image credit: Neoti)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Camille Burch: Partnerships are critical right now, especially for smaller companies. I expect shared technology ecosystems to be front and center, and maybe even some partnerships none of us expected.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

CB: We are introducing the AV community to the first and only Pantone Validated and SkinTone Validated LED wall. This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and partners, and we're happy to be able to introduce it to the world. It's truly stunning—we're showing a 0.8 mm 4K wall with custom content.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

CB: It's great seeing people from across the AV ecosystem, even competitors, working together to move our industry forward. When I see former colleagues excelling and growing, doing great things for our industry, it motivates me to be at my absolute best.

SCN: What are some of the important features for outdoor LED displays?

CB: Flexibility, quality, and durability. Outdoor displays must shine bright in all kinds of lighting and weather conditions and should be proven in these environments. All LED looks great at 40-70% brightness, but does it hold its color at 5% or 90%? These are the kinds of conditions you get outdoors, and your display needs to perform reliably with anything the environment throws at it.