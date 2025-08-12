Executive Q&A: Engaging Guests, Driving Revenues

SCN: What makes IP video technology valuable in the casino and hospitality sector today?

Steven Forrest: IP video technology offers unprecedented flexibility and customization that legacy analog systems can't match. This adaptability allows properties to tailor experiences for different types of guests, whether it’s offering personalized in-room entertainment for VIPs or using digital signage to promote on-site restaurants and events. The ability to dynamically update content and adapt to the needs of both guests and operations is a game-changer for casinos and resorts looking to differentiate themselves. For example, properties can adjust on-screen messaging in real time based on guest profiles, providing a personalized experience that keeps guests engaged and encourages them to spend more time—and money—on site.

SCN: How does IP video contribute to revenue generation for casinos?

SF: IP video goes beyond traditional guest engagement; it’s a powerful tool for driving revenue. By integrating promotional content directly into in-room TVs and property-wide signage, casinos can encourage guests to explore on-site amenities like restaurants, shows, and boutiques. This approach not only enhances the guest experience but also keeps spending within the property, maximizing revenue opportunities. Additionally, properties can sell advertising space to local businesses or attractions, turning their video network into a new income stream. It’s about creating an ecosystem where every screen on the property serves a strategic purpose—either enhancing the guest experience or driving revenue.

SCN: How do IP video systems enhance safety and emergency management in casino environments?

SF: One of the standout advantages of IP video systems is the centralized control over all displays on the property. In an emergency, these systems allow properties to override all content instantly, providing critical instructions across screens, including guest rooms, public areas, and signage. This level of control isn’t possible with legacy analog systems, making IP video a vital tool for improving guest safety and operational responsiveness. For instance, during a fire or security incident, the ability to immediately broadcast evacuation instructions can be life-saving. This integrated approach ensures that critical information reaches everyone on the property in seconds, which is essential for large, dynamic environments like casinos.

SCN: Can you explain the role of IP video in unifying various display environments within a casino property?

SF: Modern IP video systems can integrate in-room entertainment, digital signage, and other video displays under a single management platform. This unification allows properties to manage and control content across multiple areas seamlessly. Whether it’s promoting a show in a bar area, updating a sports schedule on digital signage, or personalizing in-room experiences, everything can be managed cohesively, enhancing both operational efficiency and guest engagement. This integration not only simplifies management but also allows properties to provide a consistent brand message throughout the guest journey, from the lobby to the gaming floor and into the guest rooms.

SCN: What are the economic benefits of integrating advertising opportunities into IP video systems?

SF: Beyond enhancing the guest experience, IP video systems open up new revenue streams through targeted advertising. Properties can partner with local businesses, attractions, or even luxury boutiques within the casino to promote their services directly through the property’s video displays. This advertising capability turns video content into a dynamic marketing tool, allowing casinos to monetize screen space while providing valuable information to guests. For instance, a high-end restaurant or nearby attraction can advertise directly to guests who are most likely to be interested, creating a win-win scenario where the property benefits from advertising revenue, and guests receive tailored recommendations.

SCN: For venues looking to upgrade from legacy systems, what are the key considerations when adopting IP video technology?

SF: Transitioning from legacy analog systems to IP video technology involves a few critical steps. Venues must evaluate their existing infrastructure and determine if it can support the new system’s requirements, particularly regarding network bandwidth and IT integration. Another key consideration is content management; having a team in place to create and update dynamic, engaging visuals is essential. Properties should also consider integrating IP video with other operational systems, such as property management software, to streamline guest services and improve overall efficiency. Proper planning and collaboration between IT and marketing teams are crucial to unlocking the full potential of IP video.

SCN: How can casinos future-proof their video strategy with IP technology?

SF: The flexibility of IP video systems is one of their greatest strengths, allowing properties to expand and adapt as needed. For new construction, it’s crucial to invest in the latest IP infrastructure to avoid costly upgrades down the line. Existing properties should regularly assess their systems and look for opportunities to upgrade core components, like media players and management platforms, to keep up with evolving guest expectations and technological advancements. IP technology is inherently scalable, meaning it can grow with the property, whether expanding the number of displays, adding new content channels, or integrating emerging technologies like AI for even more personalized guest experiences.