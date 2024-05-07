InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Vanguard Talks Color Quality and Infinity Controller

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Michael Wiener, CEO and founder of Vanguard.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Michael Wiener: We think that color quality as opposed to being fixated on the smallest pixel pitch will be the technology stressed at InfoComm 2024, with color gamut, refresh rates and latency taking on great importance.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

MW: Our main focus will be our groundbreaking Infinity Controller, that will control the functioning of all our LED displays at InfoComm in a way that attendees will be able to see the inner workings of a complex control system. The Infinity Controller uses a card/chassis system that Vanguard invented which allows for the optimal optimization of any size LED display system.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

MW: All our customers attend. All our competitors attend. How can we not be inspired and motivated to bring our “A” game and present the latest LED display technologies?

SCN: How do you select the right pixel pitch for your indoor LED screen?

MW: As we are in the LED business itself, we bring an assortment of pixel pitches from P0.7 and up depending on the appropriate display. But as I mentioned above, picture quality, with pixel pitch being almost secondary, is our key focus.