InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Opticis Bring USB-C and 4K and 8K Extenders to Vegas

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Dr. Hyun Kuk Shin, CEO, Opticis.

(Image credit: Opticis)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Dr. Hyun Kuk Shin: At InfoComm 2024, the need for high-definition 4K and 8K video transmission and new trends like USB Type-C are likely to be discussed a lot.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

HKS: The main objective is to introduce customers to the world's only USB Type-C AOC capable of transmitting 100W to 15 meters and the world's first 4K and 8K HDMI and DisplayPort optical extenders that can allow you to check their working status remotely. We also hope to meet more visitors who are not familiar with Opticis products.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

HKS: We chose InfoComm because AV industry officials from all over the world gathered, and the latest AV technology, video equipment, and control systems will be displayed during the exhibition.

SCN: Your company offers optical extenders for various standards, but are you finding more demand for HDMI or DisplayPort for Pro AV installations?

HKS: Unlike typical residential applications, we found DisplayPort specification is more widely used and the preferred choice for Pro AV installations; however, HDMI optical extenders have recently seen increased demand in a number of applications, including healthcare.