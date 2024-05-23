InfoComm 2024 Impulses: Synthax and AOIP Solutions

Derek Badala discusses trends, products, and what to expect at the Synthax booth in Las Vegas this June.

The InfoComm 2024 Impulses design introducing Synthax.
(Image credit: Future)

InfoComm 2024 heads back to the Las Vegas Convention Center this June 8-14. As we have in the past, SCN turned to several InfoComm 2024 exhibitors to talk trends, technology, inspiration, and an exclusive special sneak preview of what they’ll show in their booths.

In today's addition to the InfoComm 2024 Impulses series, meet Derek Badala, director of sales-The Americas, Synthax

Smiling headshot of Derek Badala Director of Sales - The Americas, Synthax.

(Image credit: Synthax)

SCN: What technology or industry trend do you expect to be the talk of InfoComm 2024?

Derek Badala: AI and further enhancements to AoIP, supply chain, [and the] future of audio networking formats.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

DB: [Synthax will be] launching AuviTran AoIP solutions for install and live as well six new RME AoIP products.

SCN: How does InfoComm inspire you?

DB: We enjoy speaking with resellers, integrators, and folks on the front line of the install industry and how we can solve their challenges in the field.

SCN: Why has Dante become so important for installed audio systems?

DB: Dante has become important because there are so many existing projects that have already embraced it and as projects and facilities expand the need for Dante compatibility is almost a forgone conclusion. We have also noticed there is a great need in our industry for solving format connectivity between Dante and other formats like AVB, AES67, MADI, AES3, and Analog.

