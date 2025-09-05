Higher Ed Classroom 2025/6: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share your insights into emerging trends and how AV/IT technologies are reshaping the higher education classroom and beyond.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, General Manager of Global Sales at Avocor

Higher education students are becoming digital natives, which is driving a growing need for classroom technology to evolve. This growth is facilitating new and engaging learning environments, which are in turn transforming classrooms into collaborative learning hubs. Whether the technologies are interactive displays, audio equipment, or other peripherals, collectively they can create a cohesive ecosystem that supports this trend.

The interactive display serves as an inclusivity tool, ensuring all students have an equal opportunity to access educational resources and creating digital equity in the classroom." —Dana Corey, General Manager of Global Sales at Avocor

The adoption of interactive learning techniques in higher education classrooms, such as group discussions and brainstorming, has resulted in an increased reliance on interactive displays. Interactive displays not only boast touch-point capabilities for seamless collaboration and brainstorming sessions, but they also maximize the effect of interactive educational content such as videos, games, quizzes, and presentations. Having multimedia readily available on an interactive display creates multiple benefits, such as higher student engagement levels, the ability to personalize experiences and content for different learning styles, and data collection for valuable teacher insights.

Furthermore, the interactive display serves as an inclusivity tool, ensuring all students have an equal opportunity to access educational resources and creating digital equity in the classroom. Inclusivity is also enhanced via the interactive display through accessibility features such as magnification and closed captions in virtual settings, removing barriers to learning and creating equal opportunities for all.

At Avocor, we recognize these growing trends and the need for the higher education classroom to evolve in a cohesive way. To meet these ever-changing demands, we have introduced the interactive A Series display. Equipped with a detachable 4K camera for hybrid learning environments and seamless integration with familiar educational tools, the A Series enhances the classroom experience for both students and staff.