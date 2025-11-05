From the Ballroom to the Spin: The Belfry Golf Club Has the AV to Do It All

The Belfry Golf Club, located in Royal Sutton Coldfield, has hosted the Ryder Cup four times as well as the British Masters, making it a significant venue on the international golf circuit. The resort features three championship golf courses and a range of luxury amenities, including a hotel, spa, dining options and extensive event facilities. For the most recent expansion, which included a new hotel block and a wellness hub, known as “The Club”, London-based integrator Tateside led the design and installation of audio, video, and lighting technology in various zones.

“We became involved in The Belfry project through hotel technology consultants Fluent2,” explained Jack Cornish, technical director at Tateside. “The scope encompassed a large ballroom event space in the main hotel, and various zones in The Club, including studios, a gym, a spin room, and spa areas.”

Involved from the initial design and planning stages, Tateside led on specifying a range of premium brands to fit with the Belfry’s AV needs across the different zones. With several contractors involved in the build and fit-out stages, the Tateside team needed to coordinate with various stakeholders to align on timelines, project needs, and technical requirements, ensuring the project ran smoothly.

Beginning in the Ballroom, the team designed the system with flexibility and user control in mind. A divisible space, Q-SYS Core processing provides control over audio and video across the two spaces, whether in open or closed modes. For users, two Q-SYS touchscreens mounted in the ballroom provide easy control of the room technology and routing, allowing for event audio to be played in other spaces, such as the business lounge or outdoor terrace. Audio is provided by Bose DM6C and DM8C-SUB in-ceiling loudspeakers, and the Ballroom also features three projectors and projector screens. Tateside also supplied a comprehensive events infrastructure, including custom Neutrik panel connectors throughout, meaning event companies can easily connect to the AV system without running cables across the space.

The Club at The Belfy combines innovative equipment and high-end facilities to inspire fitness and wellbeing. Here, Tateside was involved in the implementation of AV across four fitness studios, a gym and multi-purpose sports space, an outdoor spa area and changing rooms, along with background audio in corridors and bathrooms. The spin studio was the most demanding of the areas, encompassing top-of-the-line TechnoGym equipment, immersive LED lighting, performance audio, acoustic paneling, and instructor-friendly control. “We were asked to design a feature lighting system, so we created several 3D renders in advance to present to the client,” explained Cornish. “The lighting was based around an LED Snaps solution of ceiling-mounted pixel-mapped lighting to provide dynamic lighting effects, easily controlled by the instructor on a touchscreen tablet.”

For audio, four Bose Arena Match Utility loudspeakers provide a powerful workout soundtrack in a compact format, with low-end from an Audac 18-inch infra-subwoofer. Two 85-inch Samsung screens provide further visual impact and display spin sessions stats to motivate riders. Audio input is via Bluetooth plates, and a Shure wireless headset system ensures instructors can be heard clearly.

Across the other fitness studios, which are dedicated to multi-purpose activities ranging from pilates and yoga, through to BoxFit and Zumba, Tateside implemented versatile AV solutions based around Samsung screens, Bose DM8S loudspeakers and Audac 10-inch subwoofers. Each room is equipped with an HDMI wall plate for display input and a Bose digital audio controller for simplified source selection of pre-determined playlists and volume control. Bose PowerShare amplifiers power the system, and Bose ControlSpace processors provide building-wide DSP.

“It’s the details that make the difference in high-end environments like this,” continued Cornish. “For example, the Shure wireless microphone systems are always on and ready to go, so instructors don’t need to fiddle around with controllers. The system is set up to be as simple as possible, and the mics automatically duck the music out underneath, so the instructor comes in, puts the headset on, pairs their phone to the Bluetooth, and they’re ready to go.”

For self-led workouts, a fully equipped gym is installed with twelve Bose DM6 loudspeakers, accompanied by a pair of Audac double 10-inch subs and two 85-inch Samsung screens. Sonance Extreme series in-ceiling loudspeakers continue the ambience in the steam and sauna rooms, whilst Sonance satellite loudspeakers take care of audio outside in the hot tub area.

To complete the project, Tateside also installed background audio throughout the rest of the club. An Android tablet in the reception area provides centralized control of club-wide AV systems. Throughout The Club, the AV infrastructure is network-based, utilizing Dante for all audio transport throughout the building via the Netgear Pro AV switching infrastructure. This allows for real-time visibility and monitoring of the system and remote management. The system is designed to be easily scalable, ensuring it can support the various audio needs across different areas of The Club if it expands.

As The Club opens its doors in September of 2025, users and staff alike will benefit from the careful integration and user-friendly technology provided by Tateside. “This is one of the larger hotel projects we’ve worked on, and we’re very proud to work with this prestigious and world-renowned brand,” reflects Cornish. “It was a very large project in a tight timeframe across distinct sites simultaneously. We took ownership from the design phase onwards, and we’re pleased with the wide scope of technologies installed and the finished result.”