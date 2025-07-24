Shure Puts Pro Audio in Your Pocket

ShurePlus Channels is now Wireless Workbench Mobile, a next-generation tool for audio professionals seeking seamless management of Shure wireless systems while on the move. The app, available for free on Android and iOS, delivers new tools, including guided alerts and mobile frequency coordination. Monitor system performance and troubleshoot directly from an Android phone, iPhone, or iPad.

Designed for speed and precision, Wireless Workbench Mobile delivers trusted wireless control away from the rack or laptop, enhancing productivity and facilitating fast decision-making to keep users one step ahead.

Several new key features of Wireless Workbench Mobile were added to enhance control for end users. Optimized frequency coordination scans and assigns clean frequencies using built-in coordination tools for reliable setup, ensuring clear, uninterrupted audio. Whether deploying a full system or adding a single channel, coordination is reliable. It puts wireless control within reach, providing flexible access via iOS mobile devices for real-time control and connectivity, helping engineers stay ahead of any issues.

A customizable interface helps to organize the workspace with tags, colors, and favorites; set custom alerts, and receive guided steps to resolve issues before they impact the production. Its simple setup and seamless connectivity maintains a reliable connection over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, minimizing setup time and ensuring reliable performance in demanding environments. And it is easy to use for everyone with an intuitive layout that highlights critical channel data with new search components, side-panel alerts, and clearer labeling for faster navigation and easier scanning.