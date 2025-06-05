Da-Lite Joins Q-SYS Ecosystem

Da-Lite has joined the Q-SYS ecosystem with its new Q-SYS plug-in integration, Da-Lite Screen Controller. As a contributor, Da-Lite collaborated with Q-SYS to create a control solution that integrates seamlessly into Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video, and control platform.

The Screen Controller box allows remote control of a screen or control through a TCP/IP connection or RS-232 Communication. Da-Lite worked closely with Q-SYS, which has fully vetted and endorsed the following plug-in integration with a Q-SYS Certified badge.

The Da-Lite Screen Controller plug-in integrates the control of a screen through a TCP/IP or RS-232 connection to the Da-Lite Screen Controller. The Screen Controller is an accessory for Da-Lite motorized projection screens with integrated low-voltage control or an external low-voltage control.

“We are committed to simplifying setup and operation as part of a great experience,” said Wendy Cox, director, product management, at Da-Lite. “With this latest plug-in, we have enabled Q-SYS integration as part of our motorized screen offering, making it much easier to program and control Da-Lite screens within the Q-SYS platform.”

The Screen Controller interface box is configured to supply all the control that configuration integrators or end users might need for their projection screen and is powered by PoE, which requires a connection to an Ethernet switch that provides PoE+ power (30W minimum). Its web interface can be used for initial device setup, administrative control, and operation. This device is compatible with the Vaddio Deployment Tool, which scans the network for Vaddio and Da-Lite devices, lists them by model and IP address, identifies all devices that are not set up, and provides the controls to complete the initial device setup. It will also provide links to each device's web interface.