Extron Upgrades HC 400 Collaboration Systems Control

The What: Extron has released a new LinkLicense Pro Series User Interface Upgrade for Extron HC 400 Series Meeting Space Collaboration Systems. This optional upgrade enables the use of mobile devices such as a tablet to control the system.

The What Else: The upgrade gives integrators the freedom to choose control interfaces based on the customer’s specific needs and offers the user a much broader choice of devices for AV system control. The LinkLicense upgrade applies to the entire system and maintains the economical aspect of HC 400 systems by extending control capability to all users.

"End users often want to control their huddle room AV using personal devices," said Casey Hall, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. "Upgrading an HC 400 Series collaboration system with LinkLicense is a simple, cost-effective way to let people use their tablet, laptop, or smartphone as the primary control interface."

The Bottom Line: The Extron HC 400 Series is designed as an easy-to-use AV systems for collaboration spaces. They combine video switching, scaling, signal extension, and system control into transmitter and receiver pairs that integrate with a variety of room configurations. Users can quickly share projects by connecting their laptop, tablet, or other source device.