Epson Launches Pro Series High Lumen Projectors

A new platform, smaller sizes, advanced engineering, 3-chip 3LCD, interchangeable lenses, automated stacking, tiling, and calibration with an integrated camera system, and ease of installation with Near Field Communication (NFC) are among some of the features of Epson's new Pro Series High Lumen Projectors.

[ Epson's Downey Shares Insights on New Pro Series High Lumen Projectors ]

Epson has introduced six new Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors ranging from 13,000 to 20,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness. The new generation of compact, ultra-lightweight 3LCD projectors include the world’s lightest and smallest 20,000-lumen projectors—EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W—which are 64 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than their predecessors.

With their largely reduced size and weight and advanced toolset that simplifies installation and maintenance, the new models offer significant advantages for live events and large venue markets, including more efficient setup, lower power consumption, and potential savings in labor, storage, and shipping.

(Image credit: Epson) Gavin Downey, Epson America

“As a leader in the projector industry, Epson continues to innovate with this new line of Pro Series projectors designed to meet the market need for more compact, reliable and versatile high lumen displays,” said Gavin Downey, group product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. “As the 20,000-lumen market segment continues to grow, Epson’s new EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W will become the benchmark for quality and flexibility in live event installations. With a significant reduction in size and weight over their predecessors, the new projectors simplify setup without compromising performance.”

[Epson Projectors Power Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition]

Powered by a 20,000-hour, virtually maintenance-free laser light source, Epson’s six new Pro Series projectors feature full HD WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology to produce crisp, ultra-bright images. The projectors pair seamlessly with Epson’s extensive lens family, including an ultra short-throw .35 lens with a unique zero offset design, for added flexibility during installation.

The new laser projectors tout convenient features ideal for live events, including 3G-SDI input and output to accommodate daisy-chaining and long cable runs along with a mechanical shutter to help protect the projectors during laser light shows. Plus, with Epson’s optional attachable camera, integrators have access to powerful installation tools such as projector stacking assist function, tiling assist for edge blends, color calibration, and screen matching. With the optional attachable camera, users also have access to the Simple Stacking function to quickly stack two projectors using just the remote controller.

The new Pro Series solutions come equipped with NFC functionality and the Epson Projector Configuration Tool (EPCT), an Android and iOS mobile app to streamline multi-projector installations. The projectors also feature a hermetically sealed optical engine for high dust resistance and a filter-less cabinet for low-maintenance operation. Plus, users can control multiple projectors in a single, large space with Epson Projector Professional Tool (EPPT) and easily manage installed inventory with Epson Projector Management.

Availability and Details at a Glance

(Image credit: Epson)

The black EB-PU2213B (13,000 lumens), EB-PU2216B (16,000 lumens), and EB-PU2220B (20,000 lumens), as well as the white EB-PU2113W (13,000 lumens), EB-PU2116W (16,000 lumens), and EB-PU2120W (20,000 lumens) will be available in May 2022.