Epson Projectors Power Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition

Epson is sponsoring Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition at the The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, providing projection solutions to create an immersive experience that promotes creativity.

Crayola IDEAworks will feature Epson Pro L1075UNL premium compact large-venue projectors with 4K Enhancement Technology in the Introductory Theater welcoming guests to the experience, and in the Grand Finale, displaying immersive celebratory projections. In addition, PowerLite 700U ultra short-throw laser projectors will be showcased for interactive activities.

“The Crayola IDEAworks exhibition is a creative way to engage audiences and encourage families to use their imagination through immersive activities and colorful experiences,” said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North American consumer sales and marketing, Epson America. “Our technology is designed to bring visionary experiences to life and we are thrilled to be working with Crayola and Agency 808 to enhance their state-of-the-art exhibition and further encourage kids and families to express creativity through color, whether that be through expressive art or everyday problem solving.”

In its exclusive, limited run in Philadelphia, the exhibition will inspire visitors to develop and expand their problem-solving skills through a variety of activities that will promote design thinking, while empowering creativity. Guests at Crayola IDEAworks will immerse themselves in state-of-the-art digital interactives and exhibits that will provide a personalized adventure guided by RFID wristbands. During the exhibition, guests will encounter three distinct areas—the IDEA Workshop, Colorverse, and the Grand Finale. Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition is currently open at The Franklin Institute for a limited time, before embarking on a multi-city, U.S. tour. The exhibition is produced by Agency 808 in collaboration with The Franklin Institute, and tickets are on sale now.

"Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition pushes the boundaries on every industry norm,” said Clayton Ferguson, Agency 808 principal and executive producer. “We’ve pulled together a team of the brightest and most experienced minds in the business to design an exhibition that fosters creative problem-solving skills through interactive challenges in a way that has never been done before. Epson, as a key partner, enhanced our ability to showcase new and innovative technologies in projection and printing capabilities."

“Crayola believes that everyone has creativity innately inside of them, and we continue to look for new ways to ignite it,” said Warren Schorr, VP of business development and global licensing, Crayola. “Creativity can be awakened through a multitude of avenues, and we are thrilled to have Epson as an inaugural sponsor to align with our support of color, education, and creativity. Their products bring excitement and enthusiasm to our exhibition and our guests.”