DTEN Heads to Zoomtopia to Highlight Hybrid Work and Video Collaboration

DTEN is a 2022 global sponsor, exhibitor, and session presenter at Zoomtopia 2022. DTEN highlights at Zoomtopia include sessions on effectively and inclusively collaborating across the hybrid workplace; demonstrations of the new all-in-one, AI-powered DTEN D7X Series; and an early look at DTEN’s next breakthrough innovation. Zoomtopia is scheduled for November 8-9 in San Jose, CA, both in-person and as a virtual event.

“DTEN devices deliver remarkable Zoom experiences. At Zoomtopia, IT professionals and users can see our advanced, award-winning collaboration solutions firsthand,” says Nia Celestin, the company’s head of marketing. “We will also be sharing strategies and best practices gained from working with clients in hybrid offices, schools and higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, and more.”

At Booth #15 in the Zoomtopia exhibit hall, DTEN will demonstrate a wide range of collaboration solutions:

Experience the new DTEN D7X Series. Inclusive, productive, comprehensive: all-in-one design combined with AI-enabled video, sound, and whiteboard to deliver a powerful collaboration tool. Windows and Android versions will be available.

Discover how DTEN optimizes collaboration. Ideate with Zoom Whiteboard and DTEN ONboard. Gain control over meetings via DTEN Mate. Use Inclusiview on DTEN ME Pro for better meeting equity. All of DTEN’s latest collaboration innovations will be on display.

Learn how DTEN devices power the hybrid workplace. Explore the ways DTEN devices may be purposed for workspace reservations, virtual reception, and hot desking.

Get a preview of DTEN’s next innovation. Be the first to see DTEN’s new, game-changing “pro” devices.

DTEN team members will also be delivering two informative sessions at Zoomtopia:

How to Improve Meeting Equity in a Hybrid Work Environment will be co-presented by Celestin and Austin Dobbs, product specialist strategy and enablement lead at Zoom. The session is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 at 11 a.m. PT.

will be co-presented by Celestin and Austin Dobbs, product specialist strategy and enablement lead at Zoom. The session is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8 at 11 a.m. PT. Meeting the Collaboration Challenge in Hybrid Work will be co-presented by Celestin and her colleague, Scott Krueckeberg, head of strategic alliances at DTEN. This session is planned for Tuesday, November 8 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

“DTEN is committed to optimizing collaboration in every room, office and workspace across the hybrid continuum,” concluded Celestin. “Zoomtopia provides an opportunity to directly interact with our well-engineered, elegantly designed devices.”