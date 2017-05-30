DSE 2018 Call for Speaker Proposals

- Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is accepting proposals for presentations to be given at its 2018 educational conference, taking place March 28-29, 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The application deadline is July 28, 2017.
- Prospective speakers may submit proposals for pre-show events – including the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit and Guided Installation Tour – conference seminars, or on-floor workshops, including the new Emerging Tech Talks theater using the forms available at DSE2018.com
- Education committees, comprised of industry experts, will recommend topics, review proposals and approve presentations for each of the eight DSE conference tracks and pre-show events. These committees will evaluate each proposal for its insight, perspective, relevance, usefulness and timeliness.
- While topics other than those recommended will be considered, each proposal must make a clear case for its inclusion, including what attendees can expect to learn in the session. DSE is especially interested in proposals from end users, network operators, creative agencies and pro AV/IT systems integrators willing to share their real-world digital signage experiences.
- Proposals, which may include traditional lecture or panel discussions, should align with the DSE 2018 tracks, which include the following:
- Digital Signage Fundamentals
- DOOH Network Operators
- End Users – Corporate Communications
- End Users – Food & Beverage
- End Users – Higher Education
- End Users – Retail
- End Users – General
- Pro AV/IT Systems Integrators
- With the exception of proposals for the Digital Signage Fundamentals track, presentations should be geared toward advanced topics, reflecting attendee interest in taking their communications networks to the next level and adopting new technologies.
- As space is limited on the DSE 2018 conference program, DSE will be able to select only a certain number of the proposals. For more information on presenting at DSE, contact Chris Brennaman, Conference Manager, at cbrennaman@exponation.net
Topics