Digital Signage Resolutions Introduces Designate

- Digital Signage Resolutions announced the release of Designate, its turnkey digital signage solution for affordable and reliable digital signage. DSR has partnered with Shuttle Computer Group for hardware and Xibo for software to create Designate, which is available in three service options: Designate Full Service, Designate Self Service and Designate On Demand, available in both Windows and Android®platforms.
- “We have found the best digital signage hardware and software partners to create out-of-the-box digital signage for people who are completely unfamiliar with it, as well as experts who know all about it,” said Laura Gray, president of Digital Signage Resolutions.
- DSR provides the gamut of digital signage services including in-house content creation and design, digital media players, content management systems (CMS), managed services, and hosting services used in a wide range of applications.
- With Designate, clients can customize their solution or choose from three deployment options based on their needs:
- Designate Full Service: DSR works directly with users to determine which combination of products and services is best for their application. DSR chooses the appropriate Designator Media Players, configures the CMS and loads content based on customers’ needs. This option is a plug-and-play solution for companies that have no experience or limited resources.
- Designate Self Service: Users purchase Windows or Android®Designator media players and a subscription to DSR’s Designate Cloud CMS. They configure the CMS and load and schedule content that is directed to the appropriate Designator media player and display. The Designator media player attaches to their monitor or distribution points, users connect to the internet, and content is automatically uploaded to the display.
- Designate On Demand: This option provides a cloud-based CMS solution for those who already own media players. Users load Designate software onto their players, purchase a subscription to the Designate CMS, then connect their displays/digital media players to their CMS and display content in minutes.
- Designator Media Players are provided by Shuttle Computer Group.
- Designate is powered by Xibo, a powerful and reliable open source digital signage solution. The Xibo CMS is the core component of the Designate solution; it plays the role of a central management interface where content is created, designed, shaped and scheduled.
