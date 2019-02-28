Datapath Adds Setup and Diagnostic Software to Range of Video Wall Controllers

The What: Datapath’s range of video wall controllers, including its iolite 12i, VSNMicro 600, iolite 600, and full portfolio of 11 and 9-slot VSN chassis, will be offered with a newly developed Display Driver Configuration Tool (DCCT) and Diagnostic Suite embedded as standard.

The What Else: The built-in DCCT software allows users to easily configure their own video walls, with a set-up wizard allowing users to get started in minutes.

Configurations can then be saved, imported, and exported for future use. With pre-settings for all major screen manufacturers, DCCT can also recommend best wiring practice to balance loads – all helping to provide a system that runs at optimum efficiency.

The Bottom Line: Along with the hundreds of pre-loaded screen specifications, users can also enter custom specifications where required, allowing for "mix-and-match" video walls from any manufacturer, with the option of mixed resolutions if needed.

Datapath will also be including their Diagnostic Suite software as standard, enabling users to monitor the status and health of their Datapath systems as well as send detailed system snapshots to Datapath Support where needed.