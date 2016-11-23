Canon U.S.A. Introduces Tiny 4K Resolution Laser Projectors

Canon unveiled its new REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV Laser LCOS Projector. At only 57.3 pounds, the REALiS 4K600STZ is among the world’s smallest and lightest native 4K laser projectors.



The REALiS 4K600STZ includes a combination of new core technologies and features, among them Native 4K Resolution of 4096 x 2400, which is larger than both QFHD and DCI-resolution, the 4K standards for TV and digital cinema, and Laser Phosphor Light Source which offers an extended operation time up to 20,000 hours or more1, quick start-up2, omnidirectional projector placement, and a wide range of colors – all helping to greatly enhance the user experience, installation process and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Additionally, REALiS 4K600STZ includes 6000 lumens with up to 10,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio3 to ensure content appears bright with deep black and brilliant white levels and AISYS-enhancement and advanced Color Management System for producing content with detail and color accuracy. Finally, Genuine Canon 4K Lens provides for consistent clarity and color throughout entire projected area; the lens also includes a special Marginal Focus function which can be used to help ensure content projected on the peripheral portions of domed surfaces remains in focus – a benefit especially important to those in the simulation, training and educational fields. The 4K600STZ projector is also able to deliver a consistent level of brightness throughout its zoom range, thus helping to provide even greater placement flexibility.

“The impressive benefits of 4K laser projection, combined with Canon’s optical and image processing technologies and compact engineering define the many advantages of the REALiS 4K600STZ Pro AV Laser LCOS Projector,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are confident this projector’s many advanced technologies and features will not only meet, but exceed the growing needs of AV professionals who demand exceptional, high-resolution and high-value projectors.”

The REALiS 4K600STZ is one of Canon’s only HDR compatible projectors which helps provide the critical ability to replicate content with exceptionally high contrast, making possible gradation expression close to that of human vision. Additionally, the projector supports the input of video content simulating the 4K/8K broadcast-standard ITU-R BT.2020 color gamut.

The Canon REALiS 4K600STZ Projector’s DICOM Simulation Mode4 can be ideal for those in the medical education and training field who require displaying monochrome digital X-rays, CAT scans, and MRIs with superb grayscale gradation. This mode, which offers both clear and blue base color temperature presets, simulates the results of devices compliant with the Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) Part 14 standard4.

The Canon REALiS 4K600STZ offers many industry-standard interfaces to enhance usability including two HDMI (version 2.0a), and four DVI inputs supporting single, stripe and cross configurations for 4K, 2K or HD video playback. Network management, including compatibility with PJLink™, Crestron Room View and AMX Device Discovery, also helps provide outstanding flexibility for monitoring and control.