Broadcast Pix Introduces New 4K Hybrid Model

Broadcast Pix announced the FX Hybrid, bringing the new Hybrid architecture to the AV market with the most powerful performance for the price in its class.

The latest in the hybrid range, the FX Hybrid integrated production switcher delivers incredible flexibility, from HDMI to SDI to network inputs at 4K resolution at an affordable price point and replaces the legacy FX series with a single more powerful and flexible model.

The FX Hybrid also includes Commander, the totally configurable browser-based remote user interface, media aware macros, and the recently released GuestPix as standard providing industry leading control, automation, and connectivity.

The FX Hybrid features

Six (6) Network + four (4) HDMI/SDI + one (1) HDMI/SDI/Analog inputs

One (1) NDI + one (1) HD/SDI + one (1) SD/SDI + one (1) HDMI + one (1) analog output

Built-in 3D motion CG graphics system for the easy creation of dazzling graphics

Eight (8) channels of clips and graphics with 60 hours of storage

Three (3) keyers each with DVEs and Virtual Studios with ClearKey chromakeyer

1080p/60 and 4K ready hardware server

GuestPix remote guest integration

Media aware macro automation

Program recording and integrated streaming to Facebook Live and other CDNs

Internal audio mixing

Integrated PTZ camera control of leading robotic cameras

Remote “browser-based” and “easy-to-operate” user interfaces with Commander

Full motion BPview customizable multi-view monitoring

“Designed for today’s hybrid production environments, the FX Hybrid is great for churches, schools, government agencies, businesses, and broadcasters, who need to utilize their existing gear while integrating IP cameras, computer-generated content and other NDI sources,” said Graham Sharp, CEO, Broadcast Pix. “This easy-to-use and future-proof solution supports the live production needs of our users today and into the future, at an affordable price.”