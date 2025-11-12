Blueprint for Success: No Clean Separation for AV and IT

For years, AV and IT existed in separate worlds. AV systems were judged solely on features and user experience; cybersecurity wasn't part of the AV conversation (and, to a large extent, it still isn’t). CIOs largely ignored AV equipment tucked in corporate production studios, and CISOs saw little reason for concern, as long as AV systems were air-gapped.

But that clean separation is now a thing of the past. AV software suppliers have embraced IT protocols and introduced IP-based solutions. Today’s AV solutions access the internet, often have remote management capabilities, and are delivered and consumed using software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service, and infrastructure-as-a-service models. As a result, many organizations are calling on their CISOs and CIOs to take ownership of their AV environments.

Despite major advancements, AV systems still lag years behind their IT counterparts when it comes to patch management, certifications, and testing control. Implementing modern cybersecurity controls such as VPNs or microsegmentation into an AV or media solution can be especially difficult because AV environments were not designed with these protections in mind.

Additionally, some AV systems lack the same tolerances as IT systems in terms of factors such as latency, which can occur when implementing cybersecurity controls. For example, if it takes a few seconds for an employee on a corporate laptop to bring up a web browser or access an application, that latency isn't going to impact your business. But if an AV broadcast out of your facility has too much latency, it can create jitter, which can result in choppy audio, dropped frames, synchronization issues between audio and video, freezing video, and other problems that impact the quality of the content and the overall experiences of the viewers and listeners.

Unsure where to begin with AV cybersecurity? Start here.

Early Involvement

Implementing an AV environment without understanding and addressing the requirements of your organization’s CIO and CISO is like building a house without including electrical wiring. Your new AV system may look great, but if it lacks crucial pieces, it can bring your project to a screeching halt and you may have to rebuild the AV system to meet those requirements.

Ask your CIO and CISO for their requirements at the beginning of your AV project planning. CISOs may have certification requirements and need the project to follow standards such as NIST and/or OWASP. Ask them to share a full list of their cybersecurity requirements.

Most CIOs will ask questions about access, the patch management process, what controls will be used, and what systems IT needs to connect for monitoring uptime and downtime as well as alerts. But every CISO and CIO has different requirements and concerns, so ask them exactly what they need.

Involving your CIO and CISO at the onset of your AV products will prevent you from having to incur costly and frustrating do-overs, eliminate much of the consternation associated with these efforts, and enable you to get your AV program implemented more successfully and far faster.

Include Control Requirements

Typical AV requests for proposals (RFPs) include details about what functionality a company wants, how many rooms they are looking to outfit, and when they need the job to be done. But you don’t often see cybersecurity and IT control requirements in these invitations to potential partners—and that’s an oversight.