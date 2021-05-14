Aurora Launches RXT-8D Desktop Room Controller

The What: Adding to the recent 10-inch desktop touchpanel and control system solution, Aurora Multimedia has launched the RXT-8D all-in-one 8-inch version, powered with ReAX JavaScript-based control engine.

The What Else: RXT-8D features a 1280x800 capacitive touchscreen with 170-degree viewing. Since the panel is a web-based control server, the interface can be remotely served up on smartphones, tablets, and laptops for BYOD control.

The 1.8GHz quad-core processor with 3D graphics engine and H.264 streaming decoder provides a powerful solution for complex graphics and video and an enhanced user experience. A 1-watt speaker system and digital microphone further complement the video capabilities.

The RXT-8D is available in black or white finishes, and features 10/100 LAN PoE and three USB inputs, 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, SD Card Slot up to 32GB, and 5MP front camera.

The Bottom Line: Designed to sit on any flat surface, the RXT-8D is well suited for conference rooms, educational facilities, digital signage, and more.