Audinate Releases Dante Domain Manager Update

The What: Audinate has introduced an update to Dante Domain Manager. The new version provides advances in diagnostics and usability, extended auto discovery for legacy devices, and increased support for larger networks.

The What Else: For larger Dante installations, customers can purchase expansion packs for the Platinum Edition to support up to 1,050 devices per instance of Dante Domain Manager. The automatic device discovery service that customers have grown accustomed to with 4.0 firmware devices, has now been extended to legacy (pre-v4.0) devices. This makes it easier to for products with and without the 4.0 firmware to co-exist in Dante Domain Manager.

Designed to accelerate setup, configuration and troubleshooting, the Network Diagnostics Report provides instant visibility of basic network configuration via connectivity, DHCP, DNS and Internet reachability tests.

Available in the Network & Security settings, it is now just a single click to quickly establish if there are any fundamental configuration errors on the network.

“Since its introduction to the market earlier this year, Dante Domain Manager has been extremely well received by OEMs, integrators, and end customers,” said Joshua Rush, senior vice president of marketing and products, Audinate. “These new enhancements make Dante Domain Manager that much more valuable by providing additional features that enhance the scalability and ease of use of the platform.”

The Bottom Line: Dante Domain Manager is Audinate’s network management solution bringing enterprise-grade system administration to the AV world, and is designed to make audio networking more secure, scalable, and controllable than ever before. This technology provides AV and IT professionals with the ability to define specific AV device groupings by room, building and site, through the creation of independent Dante Domains. Each domain has multiple access levels to improve network security, and enables scalability by allowing audio routing across multiple IP subnets.

Available in three editions, Dante Domain Manager can be tailored to meet user needs and budgets while maintaining the agility, scalability, and security necessary to create a trusted audio network.