Apollo Produces New 75” All-Weather Outdoor TV Enclosure

Apollo Enclosures will introduce the Model AE7570, their largest all-weather outdoor TV to date, in December.



Model AE7570 is a sleek 75-inch all-weather outdoor enclosure that transforms the customer’s 70- to 75-inch slimline TVs into an ultimate all-weather outdoor TV solution. The new model will be available late December 2016, with an MSRP of $2,095. This product will begin shipping in January 2017.

“When we introduced our 85-inch concept in September, our dealer and distributor network came back to us with an overwhelming demand for a 75” enclosure,” said Lynn Stearn, president of Apollo Enclosures. “Upon further research, we acknowledged and understood the financial benefits of the 75” class, and, therefore, revised our production schedule to produce our new Model AE7570 as soon as possible! With the low cost of 75” TVs in the market, customers can now have a beautiful outdoor TV solution for as low as $4,195!”

Model AE7570 is engineered with the company’s proprietary all-weather outdoor feature set that includes a sleek and durable lightweight powder coated aluminum construction with anti-reflective safety glass that further protects the customers’ TV and improves contrast while significantly reducing ambient reflection. Apollo’s TightSealTM technology securely seals the enclosure and protects the TV from rain, snow, dust, and insects; and, the cable connections to the TV inputs and outputs are shielded with a water-tight cable cover.

The temperature within the enclosure is controlled with a triple-fan, filtered air-flow system that safeguards the TV in temperatures of -4 degrees (-20 degrees C) to 122 degrees F (50 degrees C). The 9-foot outdoor rated power cord provides the necessary safety for power in the outdoor environment.

The AE7570 includes the newest of Apollo’s abundant array of features with the unique E-Z Mount hinging interior TV brackets that allow for simplified TV installation, easy access for TV cable changes, and convenient cable management.

This model provides three internal outlets; one for the air flow system, one for the TV and one auxiliary for other small electronics accessories. A one-foot extension power cable is included to accommodate internal connection of power packs or right-angle plugs.

Available accessories include a thermostatically controlled heater module for areas of high humidity or where temperatures dip below 0°F. A custom fit dust cover to protect the enclosure from dust in between viewing. Modesty slat trim kits are also available for framing smaller size TV’s in the enclosures. Three designer colors upgrades are also available with a choice of Silver, Metallic Sandstone, and White.