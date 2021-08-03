AJA Launches v16.1 Desktop Software and SDK with Apple M1 Support

The What: AJA Video Systems is introducing Desktop Software v16.1 for KONA, Io and T-TAP Pro products, alongside AJA SDK v16.1 for Developer Partners. Both releases include native support for the Apple M1 chip, and feature enhancements that optimize audio, broadcast and production and post workflows, and third-party tools built with AJA Developer Partner solutions.

The What Else: Broadening system compatibility, the latest AJA Desktop Software and AJA SDK updates allow AJA KONA, Io and T-TAP Pro users and Developer Partners to harness the power and cost-efficiency of Apple M1 compatible systems for professional video I/O tasks, in addition to existing support for Intel-based systems from Apple, as well as Windows, Linux Ubuntu and Linux CentOS systems. Desktop Software v16.1 expands the available options in AJA MultiChannel Config, enabling 12G-/6G-SDI input support as well as extended audio input support for AJA KONA, Io, and T-TAP Pro products with Telestream Wirecast. AJA Control Panel also receives an upgrade via the latest update with additional GUI feedback added for situations where "Auto" has resulted in signal modification, making it easier for creatives and technicians to understand results.

The Bottom Line: AJA Desktop Software v16.1 is available now as a free download from the AJA support page. AJA SDK v16.1 is accessible to participants of the AJA Developer Program as a free download from the AJA Developer Partner support site.