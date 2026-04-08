Check out RF Venue's New Diversity Fin IPX Antenna

RF Venue unveiled its latest antenna, the Diversity Fin IPX. Representing The Diversity Fin IPX expands on the flagship Diversity Fin antenna in a ruggedized, IP44-rated design built for both touring and permanent outdoor installation.

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Designed for live sound professionals and system integrators who need reliable performance in challenging environments, the Diversity Fin IPX delivers a consistently reliable wireless microphone signal in harsh environments—from dusty festival stages to rain-soaked outdoor installations.

"With the IPX version, we’ve taken that same trusted performance and made it ready for outdoor use," said Chris Regan, chief innovation officer at RF Venue. "The “bulletproof” design of the Diversity Fin IPX features a hardened housing and is IP44 rated, utilizing a weather-resistant seal and downward-facing BNC connectors to protect against rain and dust ingress.

(Image credit: RF Venue)

The antenna retains RF Venue’s patented cross-linear polarization design that defines the original Diversity Fin, combining a log-periodic dipole array (LPDA) and a dipole antenna within a single housing to capture both vertical and horizontal signals, effectively eliminating multi-path interference and signal dropouts. “By utilizing a cross-linear polarization design,” Regan said, “the IPX handles whatever you throw at it on tour, capturing signals regardless of how the performer holds the transmitter or what multi-path environment you find yourself in."

With two antennas in one housing, the Diversity Fin IPX needs only a single mount and a single location to achieve diversity reception. This cleans up stage plots and provides a more cost-effective solution than purchasing two separate high-quality paddles. Each unit ships with the LPDA antenna body, a pair of horizontal dipole antenna elements (plus two spares), and a threaded EU adapter for its integral microphone stand connector.